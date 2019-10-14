Indian Railways to run extra Suvidha special trains for upcoming Diwali, Christmas; full list here

The festive special trains will operate between the crowded cities often witnessing high number of ticket bookings in this season

Indian Railways will introduce several new festive special train services as well as Suvidha train services for the approaching Diwali and Christmas festivals! In order to clear the extra rush of passengers in regular trains for the forthcoming Diwali and Christmas festivals and to ensure travellers’ ease and convenience, festive special trains and Suvidha trains will be operated across the network. The Western Railway (WR) zone will be operating the festive special trains across major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad. According to the WR zone, the full details, including route and timings of all special train services which will be introduced in the next few days are as follows:

Western Railways has planned to introduce 80 more services of special trains between Mumbai Central – New Delhi and Ahmedabad – Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla.

1. Train number 82905 Mumbai Central – New Delhi tri-weekly superfast AC Suvidha special train and train number 09006 New Delhi-Mumbai Central tri-weekly superfast AC special train running on special fare.

These will cover a total of 24 trips

Train number 82905 Mumbai Central-New Delh AC Suvidha special train will depart on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday from Mumbai Central at 4.00 PM and will reach New Delhi at 07.55 AM the next day. The train will run on 20th, 22nd, 25th, 27th and 29th October; 1st November and 20th, 22nd, 24th, 27th, 29th and 31st December, 2019.

On the return journey, train number 09006 New Delhi – Mumbai Central AC special train will depart on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday from New Delhi at 2.50 PM and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 06.55 AM on the next day. This train will run on 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th and 30th October; 2nd November; 21st, 23rd, 25th, 28th 30th December, 2019 and 1st January, 2020.

The train will have AC two-tier, AC three-tier coaches and the pantry car. The train will halt at Surat, Vadodara and Kota railway stations in both directions of the journey.

2. Train numbers 09005/09006 Mumbai Central – New Delhi tri-weekly Superfast AC special train running on special fare

These will make a total of 42 trips

Train number 09005 Mumbai Central – New Delhi superfast AC special train will depart on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday from Mumbai Central at 4.00 PM and will reach New Delhi at 07.55 AM the next day. The train will run on 18th October; 3rd, 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th, 15th, 17th, 19th, 22nd, 24th, 26th and 29th November and on 1st, 3rd, 6th, 8th, 10th, 13th, 15th and 17th December, 2019.

On the return journey, train number 09006 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Superfast AC special train will depart on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday from New Delhi at 2.50 PM and will arrive Mumbai Central at 06.55 AM the next day. The train will run on 19th October, 2019; 4th, 6th, 9th, 11th, 13th, 16th, 18th, 20th, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 30th November and 2nd, 4th, 7th, 9th, 11th, 14th, 16th and 18th December,2019.

The train will have AC two-Tier, AC three-tier coaches and a pantry car. The train will halt at Surat, Vadodara and Kota railway stations in both directions of the journey.

3. Train number 82941 Ahmedabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla weekly superfast Suvidha special train and train number 09414 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Ahmedabad weekly superfast Humsafar special train running on special fare. These will cover a total of four trips

Train number 82941 Ahmedabad – Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla weekly Suvidha special train will leave Ahmedabad at 4.10 PM on Friday, 25th October, 2019 and 1st November, 2019 and will reach at Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla at 06.50 AM on the next day.

On the return journey, train number 09414 Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla – Ahmedabad weekly Superfast Humsafar special train will leave Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla at 3.50 PM on Saturday, 26th October, 2019 and 2nd November, 2019 and will reach Ahmedabad at 07.00 AM on the next day.

The train will have AC three tier coaches and pantry car. It will halt at the Palanpur, Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur and Gurgaon railway stations in both directions of the journey.

4. Train numbers 09413/09414 Ahmedabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla weekly Superfast Humsafar Special Train running on special fare

These will cover a total of 10 trips Train number 09413 Ahmedabad – Delhi Sarai Rohilla weekly Superfast Humsafar special train will leave Ahmedabad at 4.10 PM on Friday and will reach Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla at 06.50 AM on the next day. The train will run on 18th October and 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th November, 2019.

On the return direction, train number 09414 Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla – Ahmedabad weekly Superfast Humsafar special train will leave Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla at 3.50 PM on Saturday and will reach Ahmedabad at 07.00 AM on the next day. The train will run on 19th October and 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th November,2019.

The train will have AC three tier coaches and a pantry car. It will halt at Palanpur, Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur and Gurgaon railway stations in both directions of the journey.

The booking for train numbers 82905, 09005, 82941 and 09413 will open from 11th October, 2019 at all the PRS counters as well as on the IRCTC website.