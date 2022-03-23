Indian Railways to run AC Superfast Special train between Pune and Jaipur via Vasai Road; Check timings, halts

Train Number 01401 / 01402 Pune – Jaipur – Pune AC Superfast weekly special will make a total of 20 train trips.

From now on, travelling from Pune to Jaipur to get more convenient! For the comfort and convenience of passengers as well as in a bid to meet the travel demand of rail travellers, Indian Railways is running a weekly AC superfast special train between Pune and Jaipur via Vasai Road. According to a press release issued by the Western Railway zone, Train Number 01401 / 01402 Pune – Jaipur – Pune AC Superfast weekly special will make a total of 20 train trips. Only those with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the Superfast weekly special. Following are the timings, halts and other details of Train Number 01401 / 01402 Pune – Jaipur – Pune AC Superfast weekly special:

Train Number 01401 Pune – Jaipur AC Superfast Weekly Special: The weekly special train will run every Tuesday from 12 April 2022 to 14 June 2022. The AC Superfast Weekly Special will depart from Pune railway station at 12:30 AM and reach Jaipur railway station at 11:10 PM on the same day.

Train Number 01402 Jaipur – Pune AC Superfast Weekly Special: The weekly special train will run every Wednesday from 13 April 2022 to 15 June 2022. The AC Superfast Weekly Special will depart from Jaipur railway station at 12:35 AM and reach Pune railway station at 11:35 PM on the same day.

Enroute, in both directions, Train Number 01401 / 01402 Pune – Jaipur – Pune AC Superfast weekly special will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vapi, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Ratlam, Bharuch, Vadodara, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Kishangarh, Ajmer and Phulera railway stations. The Pune – Jaipur – Pune AC Superfast weekly special train comprises AC 3 -Tier coaches, according to the Western Railways. This AC Superfast Weekly Special train will run as a special train on special fare, the zonal railway further noted.