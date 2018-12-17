Indian Railways to run 800 special trains for Kumbh Mela pilgrims

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 10:43 AM

PRO NCR Amit Malviya said, "Six special trains will come to Allahabad from different railway zones of the country for pilgrims and tourists participating in the Kumbh Mela."

The coaches will have colourful and attractive images of Kumbh Mela and landmark structures of Allahabad.

To facilitate pilgrims arriving in large numbers during the Kumbh Mela in 2019, the railways has proposed running 800 special trains from various stations of Allahabad district, an officials has said.

These trains would be in addition to the regular trains run by the North Central Railway (NCR).

PRO NCR Amit Malviya said, “Six special trains will come to Allahabad from different railway zones of the country for pilgrims and tourists participating in the Kumbh Mela.”

He said the railways planned to operate four to five special trains to ferry 5,000 Pravasi Bhartiyas from Allahabad to New Delhi. They will be in Allahabad to participate in the Kumbh Mela after attending the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas at Varanasi.

The Pravasi Bhartiyas will be taken to New Delhi for Republic Day celebrations.

He also said branding of the Kumbh Mela will be done on 1,400 coaches of special trains and the originating trains of the NCR by vinyl wrapping, to take the message about the religious fair across the country.

The coaches will have colourful and attractive images of Kumbh Mela and landmark structures of Allahabad.

“The railways have given space for ‘Paint My City’ initiative at its stations and residential colonies which is another big branding exercise for the Kumbh Mela,” Malviya said.

He also said that to promote local culture, the North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC), under the Ministry of Culture, will be co-opted to put up stalls in passenger enclosures showcasing the art, culture and heritage of Allahabad and surrounding areas.

“Four big enclosures to house about 10,000 pilgrims have been constructed at Allahabad Junction railway station. These will have vending stalls, water booths and ticket counters, LCD TVs, public address system, CCTV cameras and separate toilets blocks for men and women. Similar passenger enclosures have also been built at other stations,” the PRO said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways to run 800 special trains for Kumbh Mela pilgrims
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition