Indian Railways to run 65 special trains to facilitate movement of RRB-NTPC candidates to & from exam centres

Special Trains for RRB-NTPC Exam: Many candidates of RRB-NTPC (Non Technical Popular Categories) are raising the issue of their exam centres being far away from their home towns. Thus, for the convenience of the aspirants appearing for their RRB-NTPC exams on May 9 and May 10, 2022, Indian Railways has decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country. According to a PTI report, most of these train services will run on 8 May 2022 to help the candidates reach their exam centres in the morning and then transport them back home after their exams are over. The candidates would have to pay fares for these special train services and no concessions will be given, according to officials.

Some of these special trains will run between Gaya – Bhilai, Jabalpur – Nanded, Samastipur – Kanpur, Sealdah – Guwahati, Agartala – Darbhanga, Darbhanga – Muzzafarpur, Agra Cantt. – Patna, Jaipur – Amritsar, Veraval – Bandra, Jaipur – Indore, Kakiknada to Kurnool, Kakinada to Mysore, Kadapa – Rajmundri, Kurnool – Mysore, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Narsapur – Secunderabad, Vijayawada – Nagarsol, Jabalpur – Nizamuddin, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Delhi – Jammu Tawi. Some of the other special trains which will run during this period are Old Delhi Railway Station to Jodhpur, Hatia To Vijayawada, Shalimar to Vijayawada, Hubli to Nanded, Trivandrum to Chennai, Mangalore to Hubli, Narsapur to Trivandrum, Tirunelveli to Mysore and Mysore to Eranakulam.

Recently, the Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories’ Computer Based Test (CBT-2) 2022 exam city slip for pay level 4 and level 6 on the official web portal rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the report, there was a lot of murmur among candidates that they had been allotted cities in far off areas and requested change in exam centres. For the exams, the total number of candidates is 1,45,700 for 7,285 posts. A few months ago, the RRB-NTPC examinations were in the eye of a storm when candidates especially from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh took to the streets alleging irregularities in the process.