Indian Railways to run 44 trips of special trains from Delhi this festive season; Check complete list

The festival special train services will run from Delhi to various destinations across the country.

Special trains for festive season by Indian Railways: If you are planning to travel during this on-going festive season, you would be delighted to know that Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to run several rips of special train services. The new special train services are being introduced in order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival period. According to a press release issued by the Northern Railway Zone of the national transporter, these newly introduced festival special train services will run from Delhi to various destinations across the country. Here is the list of festival special train services under the Northern Railways:-

1) Train number 04070 Delhi Junction-Muzaffarpur Special will depart at 01:30 PM and arrive at 01:00 PM. The train will run on 2 November and 6 November, making two trips. In return journey, train number 04069 Muzaffarpur – Delhi Junction Special will depart at 02:30 PM and arrive at 02:00 PM. The train will run on 3 November and 7 November, making two trips. En route, the train will cover Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, Khalilabad, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Road, Thawe, Siwan, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur railway stations. The train will have 1 AC two tier cum AC three tier, 3 AC three tier, 10 sleeper class, 6 general class, 2 second class cum luggage van coaches.

2) Train number 04058 New Delhi-Darbhanga Special will depart at 12:20 AM and will arrive at 11:30 PM the same day. The train will run on 11 November, making one trip. In return journey, train number 04057 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special will depart at 01:30 AM and arrive at 12:50 AM, the next day. The train will run on 12 November, making one trip. En route the journey will cover Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur railway stations. The train will have 1 AC three tier, 7 sleeper class, 8 general class, 2 second class cum luggage van coaches.

3) Train number 04060 New Delhi-Darbhanga Special will depart at 12:20 AM and will arrive at 11:30 PM, the same day. The train will run on 12 November, making one trip. In return journey, train number 04059 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special will depart at 01:30 AM and arrive at 12:50 AM, the next day. The train will run on 13 November, making one trip. En route, the journey will cover Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur railway stations. The train will have 1 AC first cum AC two tier, 1 AC two tier, 3 AC three tier, 4 general class, 2 disable friendly second class cum luggage van coaches.

4) Train number 04062 New Delhi-Darbhanga Special will depart at 11:00 AM and arrive at 12:30 PM, the next day. The train will run on 2 November and 6 November, making two trips. In return journey, train number 04061 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special will depart at 11:00 PM and arrive at 12:30 AM, the next day. The train will run on 3 November and 7 November, making two trips. En route, the journey will cover Kanpur Central, Allahabad Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokameh Junction, Barauni Junction, Samastipur railway stations. The train will have 1 AC first cum AC two tier, 1 AC two tier, 3 AC three tier, 4 general class, 2 disable friendly second class cum luggage van coaches.

5) Train number 04064 New Delhi-Darbhanga Special will depart at 11:00 AM and arrive at 12:30 PM, the next day. The train will run on 9 November, making one trip. Train number 04063 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special will depart at 11:00 PM and arrive at 12:30 AM, the next day. The train will run on 10 November, making one trip. En route, the journey will cover Kanpur Central, Allahabad Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokameh Junction, Barauni Junction, Samastipur railway stations. The train will have 1 AC two tier, 2 AC three tier, 12 sleeper class, 5 general class, 2 second class cum luggage van coaches.

6) Train number 04074 New Delhi- Varanasi Special will depart at 03:30 PM and arrive at 07:00 AM, the next day. The train will run on 2, 4, 6 and 9 November, making four trips. In return journey, train number 04073 Varanasi-New Delhi Special will depart at 09:50 AM and arrive at 01:30 AM, the next day. The train will run on 3, 5, 7 and 10 November, making four trips. En route, the journey will cover Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur railway stations. The train will have 1 AC first cum AC two tier, 1 AC two tier, 3 AC three tier, 11 sleeper class, 4 general class, 2 disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches.

7) Train number 04050 New Delhi- Mumbai Central AC Special will depart at 11:00 PM and arrive at 4:15 PM, the next day. The train will run on 2 November, making one trip. In return direction, train number 04049 Mumbai Central – New Delhi AC Special will depart at 11:15 PM and arrive at 4:30 PM, the next day. The train will run on 3 November, making one trip. En route, the train will cover Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Borivali railway stations. The train will have 20 AC three tier coaches.

8) Train number 04076 New Delhi- Patna Special will depart at 02:55 PM and arrive at 08:30 AM, the next day. The train will run on 3 and 6 November, making two trips. In return direction, train number 04075 Patna – New Delhi Special will depart at 06:00 PM and arrive at 12:40 PM, the next day. The train will run on 4 and 7 November, making two trips. En route, the train will cover Kanpur Central, Allahabad Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur railway stations. The train will have 1 AC two tier, 3 AC three tier, 8 sleeper class, 6 general class, 2 second class cum luggage van coaches.

9) Train number 04080 New Delhi- Patna Special will depart at 02:55 PM and arrive at 08:30 AM, the next day. The train will run on 5, 9 and 12 November, making three trips. In return journey, train number 04079 Patna – New Delhi Special will depart at 06:00 PM and arrive at 12:40 PM, the next day. The train will run on 6, 10 and 13 November, making 3 trips. En route, the journey will cover Kanpur Central, Allahabad Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur. The train will have 2 AC two tier, 6 sleeper class, 8 general class, 2 second class cum luggage van coaches.

10) Train number 04082 Amritsar-Saharsa Special will depart at 09:15 AM and arrive at 08:30 PM. The train will run on 4 and 8 November, making two trips. In return journey, train number 04081 Saharsa-Amritsar Special will depart at 10:35 PM and arrive at 11:00 AM. The train will run on 5 and 9 November, making two trips. En route, the journey will cover Jalandhar Cantt., Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt., Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur Cantt., Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Khagaria, Bakhtiyarpur railway stations. The train will have 1 AC two tier cum AC three tier, 1 AC three tier, 7 sleeper class, 11 general class, 2 second class cum luggage van coaches.

11) Train number 04092 New Delhi- Jaynagar Special will depart at 09:25 AM and arrive at 10:30 AM, the next day. The train will run on 10 November, making one trip. In return journey, train number 04091 Jaynagar – New Delhi Special will depart at 02:30 PM and arrive at 07:00 PM, the next day. The train will run on 11 November, making one trip. En route, the journey will cover Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ballia, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani railway stations. The train will have 1 AC two tier, 3 AC three tier, 8 sleeper class, 6 general class, 2 second class cum luggage van coaches.

12) Train number 04010 Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbani Special will depart at 11:45 PM and arrive at 06:00 AM, the third day. The train will from 30 October to 13 November on every Tuesday, making three trips. In return journey, train number 04009 Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal Special will depart at 09:00 AM and arrive at 04:05 PM, the next day. The train will run from 1 November to 15 November on every Thursday, making three trips. En route, the journey will cover Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Chandausi Junction, Sitapur Cantt., Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Shahpur Patoree, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, Katihar, Prnea railway stations. The train will have 1 AC two tier, 1 AC three tier, 6 sleeper class, 4 general class, 2 disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches.