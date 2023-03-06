Indian Railways to run 350 Holi special trains for THESE cities, Check details

Holi is celebrated with much fanfare across India. Scores of people make journeys to celebrate the major Hindu festival with family members. Considering the rush of passengers and their convenience, Indian Railways — deemed to be one of the largest rail networks in the world — has announced to run special Holi trains during this period to cater to needs of massive travelling. The special trains will run for various destinations connecting major cities.

According to the Ministry of Railways, as many as 350 trips of Holi special trains will be available to facilitate travel throughout the nation during the festive season.

As per the report, the Indian Railways has put into service the highest number of trains for the people travelling from big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Odisha.

A special train to Lucknow has been put into service from New Delhi station that will ease travelling for Uttar Pradesh bound passengers.

Also, a special train has been launched from New Delhi to Katra, where the Holi festival is celebrated with all enthusiasm and verve.

In the face of Holi rush, Northern Railways has run 68 trains as Holi special, while East Central Railway and North West Railway have launched 58 and 38 trains respectively.

For Bihar, as many as 39 pairs of Holi special trains have been put into service that will tackle the huge rush of passengers reaching their native places from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Howrah and other major cities.