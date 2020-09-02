Indian Railways to run 20 pairs of special trains in Bihar for JEE, NEET, NDA exam candidates; details

Indian Railways to run special trains for those appearing for these exams in Bihar.

NEET and JEE candidates alert! Indian Railways to run special trains for those appearing for these exams in Bihar. A few days ago, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways permitted the candidates of NEET and JEE entrance exams in Mumbai to avail special suburban train services on exam days. Now, the national transporter has decided to operate as many as 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from 2 September to 15 September 2020 for the convenience of those appearing for these exams in the state of Bihar, according to a PTI report. The Railway Minister also said, besides NEET and JEE candidates, the facility of special trains will also be extended to those appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam.

The NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is scheduled to be held on 13 September 2020, while the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main is scheduled from 1 September to 6 September 2020. According to the report, the common NDA exam for 2020 is scheduled to be held on 6 September 2020. For ticket buying, the station enroute will have unreserved ticket counters. Also, candidates can purchase the tickets on the UTS mobile ticketing app, according to East Central Railways.

Recently, the Railway Minister said, on the exam days, the students and one guardian each will be allowed to travel on these special trains and the admit card of the candidate will act as their letter of authority. For the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main, around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET exam, 15.97 lakh students have registered. Earlier, these entrance exams were deferred twice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Railways, in the coming days, is likely to announce more special trains apart from the 230 special trains that are plying currently. For this, the national transporter is also consulting the state governments. At present, all Indian Railways’ regular passenger train services are suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.