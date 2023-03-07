Indian Railways to run 196 special trains during Holi! Route, destination – All you need to know

Sensing the perennial problem of festive rush, Indian Railways has decided to run 491 trips of 196 special trains during the festival of Holi for the convenience of passengers. The Holi special trains are put into services to reach various destinations across the country connecting major cities.

Holi special trains: Connecting major cities

According to the statement of the Railways Ministry, “Special trains are running to connect major destinations across India like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur- Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati- Ranchi , New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur- Bandra Terminus, Pune- Danapur etc.”

Smooth entry in unreserved coaches

A proper arrangement has been put in place to ensure the orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches. The Railways has deployed Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff so as to control the rush of passengers by forming a proper queue for the smooth entry, said the ministry.

Security arrangements

In order to ensure security of passengers, the Railways has deployed additional RPF personnel.

At major stations, officers have been deputed on emergency duty to ensure smooth running of trains, said the Railways and added that scores of staffers from various sections are on their toes to attend any disruption of train service on priority, reported PTI.

The Railways has taken all measures for proper announcement of arrival and departure of trains on time with platform numbers.

Holi, a festival of colours, is celebrated across the country with much fanfare. People generally visit their native places to enjoy the warmth of the Holi festival. Sensing the massive rush of passengers, Indian Railways has started to run Holi special trains.