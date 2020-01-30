Indian Railways to run 16 new AC Mumbai local train services between Thane-Vashi-Panvel! Full list here

16 new air-conditioned (AC) local trains on the Thane-Vashi-Parel trans harbour route will start from January 31, 2020.

Another new Indian Railways AC local train for Mumbaikars! The Central Railways (CR) zone of the Railway Ministry will start the operations of 16 new air-conditioned (AC) local trains on the Thane-Vashi-Parel trans harbour route from January 31, 2020. A Central Railways official told Financial Express Online that the suburban trains on the route have undergone various safety trials this month, before getting ready for passenger operations. The inaugural run of the Central Railways’ first AC suburban train on Thane-Vashi-Panvel section has been flagged off by Suresh Angadi, Minister of State of Railways today, i.e., on January 30, 2020. The inaugural special train ran from Panvel at around 3:30 PM on an open path towards Thane. The return journey from Thane station to Panvel also ran on an open path.

According to Central Railways, the details of the regular services of the AC suburban local trains, which will start from January 31, 2020 are as follows:

Train number 99008 will start from Panvel at 5:44 AM and reach Thane at 6:36 AM

Train number 99205 will start from Thane at 6:46 AM and reach Nerul at 7:16 AM

Train number 99206 will start from Nerul at 7:29 AM and reach Thane at 8:00 AM

Train number 99417 will start from Thane at 8:08 AM and reach Vashi at 8:37 AM

Train number 99422 will start from Vashi at 8:45 AM and reach Thane at 9:14 AM

Train number 99219 will start from Thane at 9:19 AM and reach Nerul at 9:49 AM

Train number 99220 will start from Nerul 9:57 AM and reach Thane at 10:27 AM

Train number 99101 will start from Thane at 10:40 AM and reach Belapur at 11:19 AM

Train number 99044 will start from Panvel at 4:14 PM and reach Thane at 5:08 PM

Train number 99265 will start from Thane at 5:16 PM and reach Nerul at 5:46 PM

Train number 99266 will start from Nerul at 5:54 PM and reach Thane at 6:24 PM

Train number 99251 will start from Thane at 6:29 PM and reach Nerul at 6:59 PM

Train number 99252 will start from Nerul at 7:08 PM and reach Thane at 7:38 PM

Train number 99047 will start from Thane at 7:49 PM and reach Panvel at 8:41 PM

Train number 99062 will start from Panvel at 8:52 PM and reach Thane at 9:46 PM

Train number 99057 will start from Thane at 9:54 PM and reach Panvel at 10 :46 PM

On Saturdays, the above train services will run with non-AC rake and on Sundays or holidays the above services will not be available as per the scheduled time table.