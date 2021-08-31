Indian Railways to run 10 additional pairs of Special Trains; Full list with timings, halts & other details

To meet the travel demand, the national transporter will operate 10 additional pairs of special trains till further advice.

IRCTC Special Trains: In the coming days, more special train services to run on the Indian Railways network! The Western Railway zone has announced plans to run more special trains for the convenience of railway passengers. According to a statement issued by the Western zonal railway, to meet the travel demand, the national transporter will operate 10 additional pairs of special trains till further advice. Apart from running these special train services, the zone is also restoring three special trains as well as extending the trips of three special trains. Below is the list of 10 additional pairs of special trains along with their timings, halts and other details:

1) Train Number 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus-Palitana Superfast Special: From 31 August 2021, Train Number 09005 will depart from Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 4:45 PM and reach Palitana the next day at 5:50 AM. From 1 September 2021, train number 09006 will depart from Palitana every Wednesday at 8:00 PM and reach Bandra Terminus at 9:30 AM the next day. En route, the train will halt at Vapi, Borivali, Surat, Ahmedabad Junction, Vadodara Junction, Joravarnagar, Botad Junction, Dhola Junction, Songadh and Sihor Gujarat stations.

2) Train Number 09138/09137 Vadodara-Dahanu Road Superfast Special: From 3 September 2021, Train Number 09138 will depart from Vadodara daily at 6:25 AM and arrive at Dahanu Road the same day at 11:10 AM. Also from 3 September 2021, Train Number 09137 will depart from Dahanu Road at 3:45 PM and reach Vadodara the same day at 8:40 PM. En route, the train will halt at Vishvamitri Junction, Miyagam Karjan Junction, Bharuch Junction, Palej, Kosamba Junction, Ankleshwar Junction, Kim, Kosamba Junction, Navsari, Surat, Valsad, Bilimora Junction, Vapi, Bhilad and Umargam Road stations.

3) Train Number 09529/09530 Porbandar-Somnath Unreserved Special: From September 3, Train Number 09529 will depart from Porbandar daily at 5:45 AM and reach Somnath the same day at 11:35 AM. Also from September 3, Train Number 09530 will depart from Somnath daily at 2:40 PM and reach Porbandar the same day at 9:15 PM. En route, the train will halt at Tarsai, Ranavav, Wansjaliya Junction, Balwa, Kathkola, Jam Jodhpur, Paneli Moti, Bhayavadar, Supedi, Upleta, Dhoraji, Jetalsar Junction, Vadal, Junagadh Junction, Shapur, Lushala, Badodar, Keshod, Maliya Hatina, Chorvad Road and Veraval Junction stations.

4) Train Number 09480/09479 Okha-Rajkot Unreserved Special: From September 3, Train Number 09480 will depart from Okha daily at 9:30 PM and reach Rajkot the next day at 4:45 AM. From September 4, Train Number 09479 will depart from Rajkot daily at 11:20 PM and reach Okha the next day at 6:00 AM. En route, the train will halt at Dwarka, Mithapur, Bhatiya, Bhopalka, Bhatel, Khambhalia, Kanalus, Lakhabawal, Hapa, Jamnagar, Alia Bada, Hadmatiya Junction, Jam Wanthali, and Paddhari stations.

5) Train Number 09495/09496 Vadodara-Ahmedabad Sankalp Fast Passenger Unreserved Special: From September 3, Train Number 09495 will depart from Vadodara and reach Ahmedabad the same day at 8:55 AM. Also from September 3, Train Number 09496 will depart from Ahmedabad at 3:00 PM and reach Vadodara the same day at 5:45 PM. En route, the train will halt at Anand, Valsad, Nadiad, Mahemdavad Kheda Road, Barejadi Nandej and Maninagar stations.

6) Train Number 09487/09488 Mahesana-Viramgam Unreserved Special: From September 3, Train Number 09487 will depart from Mahesana daily at 9:20 AM and it will reach Viramgam the same day at 10:50 AM. Also from September 3, Train Number 09488 will depart Viramgam daily at 7:00 AM and reach Mahesana the same day at 8:30 AM. En route, the train will halt at Linch, Katosan Road, Jotana, Detroj, Bhankoda and Jaksi stations.

7) Train Number 09491/09492 Mahesana-Viramgam Unreserved Special: From September 3, Train Number 09491 will depart from Mahesana daily at 7:30 PM and reach Viramgam the same day at 9:00 PM. Also from September 3, Train Number 09492 will depart from Viramgam at 5:25 PM and reach Mahesana the same day at 6:50 PM. En route, the train will halt at Katosan Road, Detroj, Bhankoda stations.

8) Train Number 09535/09536 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Ratlam Unreserved DEMU Special: From September 3, Train Number 09535 will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar daily at 8:55 AM and reach Ratlam at 12:50 PM the same day. Similarly from September 3, Train Number 09536 will depart from Ratlam daily at 1:00 PM and reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar the same day at 4:35 PM. En route, the train will halt at Rau, Rajendranagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Saifeenagar, Indore Junction, Palia, Laxmibai Nagar, Balauda Takun, Fatehabad Chandrawati Ganj Junction, Ajnod, Hautampura Road, Osra, Pir Jhalar, Barnagar, Sunderabad, Runija, Pritam Nagar and Nauganwan stations.

9) Train Number 09547/09548 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Ratlam Unreserved DEMU Special: From September 3, Train Number 09547 will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 5:35 AM daily and reach Ratlam the same day at 9:20 AM. Similarly from September 3, Train number 09548 will depart from Ratlam daily at 7:00 PM and reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar the same day at 10:55 PM. En route, the train will halt at Rau, Rajendranagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Saifeenagar, Indore Junction, Palia, Laxmibai Nagar, Balauda Takun, Fatehabad Chandrawati Ganj Junction, Ajnod, Hautampura Road, Osra, Pir Jhalar, Barnagar, Sunderabad, Runija, Pritam Nagar and Nauganwan stations.

10) Train Number 09174/09173 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Omkareshwar Road Unreserved Special: From September 3, Train Number 09174 will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar daily at 5:45 PM and reach Omkareshwar Road the same day at 8:05 PM. From September 4, Train Number 09173 will depart from Omkareshwar Road daily at 9:25 AM and reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar the same day at 11:45 AM. En route, the train will halt at Patal Pani, Kalakund, Choral, Mukhtiara Balwar and Barwaha stations.