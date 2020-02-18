Indian Railways to revamp Mumbai stations! 8 major stations to become world-class hubs; top facts

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Railway Ministry, IRSDC is undertaking works at numerous railway stations, transforming them into swanky airport-like hubs.
Big news for Mumbaikars! In the coming years, at least eight major railway stations in Mumbai are likely to be turned into world-class stations. In a recent interview with IE, the Managing Director and CEO of the Indian Railway Station Redevelopment Corporation (IRSDC), Sanjeev Kumar Lohia spoke about the challenges of the station redevelopment plan and how the move will shape the city for the better. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Railway Ministry, IRSDC is undertaking works at numerous railway stations, transforming them into swanky airport-like hubs. Here are some top things to know about the Indian Railways station redevelopment plan for Mumbai:
- In Mumbai, redevelopment work is being carried out at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station for which IRSDC will be issuing Request for Qualification once it is approved by the public-private partnership (PPP) appraisal committee. Also, redevelopment plans are progressing at a good pace at Thakurli station.
- Besides, IRSDC is working on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Bandra Terminus, Dadar, Andheri, Kalyan and Borivali stations. Some railway stations are being worked on by RLDA like Mumbai Central station.
- According to Lohia, there are nearly 112 railway stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, all the stations may not require redevelopment or be amenable for redevelopment with land constraints, which is required for monetization as well as funding the redevelopment work.
- The station redevelopment includes well-planned entry/exit points, improved road accessibility, segregated passenger movement for arrival and departure, station friendly for physically challenged people, lifts, escalators, travellators, proper pick-up/drop points, improved acoustics and audibility of announcements, adequate waiting areas.
- The waiting areas will be developed at a concourse above the station platforms, which will have retail outlets as well as a seating place. Moreover, the railway stations will become safer as there will be controlled access. The stations will be equipped with CCTVs, which will ensure a full analysis in case of an incident.
- The railway stations will be bid out on the PPP model. As a source for funding the entire redevelopment of the stations, the funding will be through land monetization along with user charges.
- According to Lohia, the user charges for the redeveloped stations will be a nominal fixed amount, which will be a part of the ticket price. It would only be applicable if one is boarding or de-boarding at the station.
- The IRSDC is looking at developing these railway stations in four years with the initial tendering and project development taking a time period of a year and a half and another three-four years of time for the project completion.
- Lohia further said that in the financial capital, one can have a lease hold property. So, the houses will be on lease, where one can own the house for a certain time and after that, the lease will be transferred back to the developer and then Indian Railways. Therefore, no land is being sold and the entire project is on the lease-only model.
- There are nearly 110 stations across the country on which a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared. IRSDC is preparing the project report on 60 stations, while the Railway Land Redevelopment Authority (RLDA) is working on another 50 railway stations.
