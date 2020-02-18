Indian Railways to revamp Mumbai stations! 8 major stations to become world-class hubs; top facts

Soon, at least eight major railway stations in Mumbai are likely to be turned into world-class stations. (image: PTI)

Big news for Mumbaikars! In the coming years, at least eight major railway stations in Mumbai are likely to be turned into world-class stations. In a recent interview with IE, the Managing Director and CEO of the Indian Railway Station Redevelopment Corporation (IRSDC), Sanjeev Kumar Lohia spoke about the challenges of the station redevelopment plan and how the move will shape the city for the better. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Railway Ministry, IRSDC is undertaking works at numerous railway stations, transforming them into swanky airport-like hubs. Here are some top things to know about the Indian Railways station redevelopment plan for Mumbai: