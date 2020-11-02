Indian Railways to resume suburban trains in Kolkata? All you need to know

Indian Railways, however, started running a few trains for employees connected with emergency services.

Indian Railways to resume suburban train services in Kolkata and surrounding areas in West Bengal soon? The Eastern Railway officials and representatives of West Bengal are holding a meeting on Monday in this regard. The meeting, which is scheduled to be taking place at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, will discuss the resumption of suburban train services or popularly known as local train services. Like Mumbai, local trains connecting suburban areas, towns, and villages to Kolkata, are known as a lifeline in the southern part of West Bengal.

The development is taking place after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government sent a letter to the Eastern Railway (ER) seeking deliberations on possibilities of running a few suburban trains by adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. West Bengal government Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and state Home Secretary HK Dwivedi will meet Eastern Railway General Manager Suneet Sharma and other railway officials. During the meeting several aspects and measures pertaining to the resumption of railways services will be discussed, a senior railway official was quoted as saying.

Additional Chief Secretary (home) H K Dwivedi has already urged the Eastern Railway to ply a few pairs of suburban trains on a daily basis citing that the state government collaborated with Indian Railways authorities during the resumption of Kolkata metro services “peacefully and efficiently”. “Rather than taking resort (resorting) to unquiet means, we could and discuss how a few pairs of trains could be run locally in the morning and in the afternoon hours to serve the general commuters at large,” the letter written by Dwivedi read, according to a PTI report.

The suburban train services in Kolkata and West Bengal remain closed since the lockdown announced due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Indian Railways, however, started running a few trains for employees connected with emergency services. However, there have been reports of protests among daily commuters who alleged that the bus journey is costlier and time-consuming, as per a PTI report.