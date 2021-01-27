Indian Railways to resume more suburban train services in Mumbai from January 29; details here

Indian Railways will start running additional 204 suburban services to the existing 2781 local train services, making it 2985 local train services in total on the Mumbai suburban network.

Mumbai Local Trains: Indian Railways to run more suburban train services in the financial capital! With effect from 29 January 2021, the national transporter will start running additional 204 suburban services to the existing 2781 local train services, making it 2985 local train services in total on the Mumbai suburban network. With the resumption of additional services, around 95 per cent of the total suburban services will be restored. Indian Railways said that only those passengers as permitted by the Railway Ministry and the state government of Maharashtra are allowed to travel by local trains. Thus, those who are not allowed to travel yet may refrain from rushing to the railway stations, the Railway Ministry said.

According to Central Railways, a few days ago, maintenance works were carried out by the Mumbai Division during mega block o­n main line between Matunga-Mulund (Up and Down) fast lines as well as o­n harbour line between Thane-Vashi/Nerul (Up and Down). Following are the works, which were carried out by the Mumbai Division:

Engineering works:

Renewal of rail of 26 meters and seven weldings, replacement of rails, one set of SEJ sleepers, 30 Turn out sleepers, tamping work on 2 km done with Duomatic machine, other than boxing as well as ballasting work for 400 meters. Also, alignment and removal of vegetation along the railway tracks o­n both sections were undertaken along with cleaning work of 300 meters of centre drain.

OHE works:

Annual overhauling, as well as close inspection of 1.2 km Over Head Equipment (OHE), eight cross feeders, four switches and four overlaps, were done along with re-tension of contact wires, replacement of contact wires of 315 meters, 22 droppers, flash insulators, 32 C-jumpers as well as removal of 42 excess C-jumpers. Moreover, provision as well as erection of nine brackets, dismantling of rusty off loaded mast, and four DC bracket assemblies were done along provision of four bonds and 68 bonds’ disconnection and reconnection. These works were done with five Tower Wagons as well as five trestle/ladder gangs.

Signalling and Telecommunication works:

Replacement of track lead wires, signal units, location boxes, terminals, shunt bonds, link rods as well as MS pins of link rods at more than nine locations done. Apart from these, testing of obstruction, as well as correspondence of points, was done along with provision of new number plates of signals, tapper bolts, and drilling of holes. Also, disconnection and reconnection work of all signal fittings was done along with coordinating with the Engineering Department for repair works of Signal and Telecommunication.