Indian Railways to resume Mangaluru-Mumbai Matsyagandha Express from tomorrow; check timings & halt stations

Good news for Konkan Railways passengers! Mangaluru-Mumbai Matsyagandha Express is all set to resume. The national transporter has decided to restore the running of Train Number 02620 / 02619 Mangaluru Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangaluru Central Festival Special. According to a statement issued by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, the Mangaluru-Mumbai Matsyagandha Express train has a total of 22 coaches, including two 2 Tier AC coaches, three 3 Tier AC coaches, ten Sleeper coaches, five 2nd seating coaches, and two Seating-cum-Luggage Rake (SLR) coaches. Konkan Railways further stated that all COVID-19 related norms of state and central governments including social distancing, sanitization, etc., must be followed in trains and at the railway stations. Following are the timings and halts of Mangaluru-Mumbai Daily Superfast Festival Special:

The Mangaluru-Mumbai Daily Superfast Festival Special will run as fully reserved train. According to Konkan Railways, Train Number 02620 Mangaluru Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Superfast Festival Special will leave from Mangaluru Central railway station at 12:40 PM from 15 June to 30 June 2021. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminius the next day at 06:35 AM. En route, the train will halt at Mulki, Suratkal, Udupi, Kundapura, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Karwar, Kudal, Ratnagiri, Madgaon Junction, Panvel, Chiplun and Thane railway stations.

While Train Number 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangaluru Central Daily Superfast Festival Special will leave from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 3:20 PM from 16 June to 1 July 2021. The train will reach Mangaluru Central railway station at 10:10 AM on the next day. En route, the train will halt at Suratkal, Mulki, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Udupi, Kundapura, Murdeshwar, Kumta, Karwar, Honnavar, Madgaon Junction, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Kudal, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Chiplun and Thane stations and will also have additional halts at Mangaon and Khed railway stations.