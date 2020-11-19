Indian Railways to resume local train services on Belapur-Kharkopar, Navi Mumbai line; see details

The Central Railway zone will resume eight special local train services.

Indian Railways to resume more local train services! From 20 November 2020, the Central Railway zone will resume eight special local train services on its suburban route, from Belapur and Nerul to Kharkopar station in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. Earlier, the railway zone had resumed its special local train services, which were suspended in the month of March due to novel coronavirus outbreak, from June 15 on the harbour line, main line and trans-harbour line for essential services staff, including and police personnel and government employees. But, Central Railways had not re-started any local train service on the Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar railway line, according to a PTI report.

Now, the Central Railway zone has decided to recommence eight special local train services from November 20 onwards, four suburban services between Belapur and Kharkopar, and another four local train services between Nerul and Kharkopar. With the addition of these eight new local train services, now the total number of suburban train services on the routes of Central Railways will increase to 1,580. From Nerul, the local train services will depart for Kharkopar station at 8.45 AM and 5.45 PM, while from Belapur, the local train services will start at 9.32 AM and 6.32 PM. From Kharkopar to Nerul, the local train services will depart at 9.15 AM and 6.15 PM, while local train services for Belapur station will start at 10.00 AM and 7.00 PM.

According to the Central Railway zone, except for categories of staff as identified by the State Government of Maharashtra and as approved by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, others have been requested not to rush to the railway stations, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The national transporter has also advised railway passengers to adhere to all guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to the novel coronavirus pandemic while travelling in trains.