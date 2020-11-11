Indian Railways to resume local train services in West Bengal from today; see guidelines for passengers

Indian Railways will make an adequate number of local trains available as per the requirement.

West Bengal local train services: The state government of West Bengal recently announced the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the resumption of Indian Railways’ local train services, starting from today. In the SOP, the West Bengal government divided responsibilities between the officials of the state government officials and the national transporter. The SOP, released by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, said that Indian Railways will make an adequate number of local trains available as per the requirement. Besides, the national transporter will also sanitize coaches daily, and as and when deemed desirable, according to an IE report.

According to the state government, wearing a face mask or cover will be compulsory for commuters. To facilitate passengers’ movement, entry and exit points will be earmarked. Also, some of the existing entry and exit points may need to be blocked, the government mentioned. The RPF will assist the GRP as well as the state police in crowd control and access control. Indian Railways will encourage e-ticketing and digital payments to minimize contact. The national transporter will also deploy ticket checkers at railway stations. To limit the crowd, Indian Railways may also work out some kind of authorization-based access system for checking entry at railway stations.

It will also be ensured by Indian Railways that washrooms are regularly sanitized, as well as sufficient amounts of soap and hand sanitizers are available at railway stations. Also, Indian Railways will ensure regular cleaning and sanitization of station platforms. The state government said the time tables of local trains and health protocols should be widely publicized. Also, the government asked the authorities to ensure physical-distancing norms as well as new seating arrangements are followed properly. To reduce the risk of infection, the national transporter has been asked to increase natural ventilation at all places.

Meanwhile, the availability of adequate means of transport to stations would be ensured by the state government. Moreover, to ensure asymptomatic passengers do not enter stations, random thermal checking as well as other protective measures will be in place. Additionally, the smooth deployment of police personnel will be ensured by the state police, the report added.