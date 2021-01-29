Indian Railways to resume IRCTC e-catering services from Feb 1; How to book meals on ‘Food on Track’ website

Passengers, while travelling, can order their food through 'Food on Track' mobile application.

Now, Indian Railways passengers can enjoy hot and tasty food while travelling! The catering arm of the national transporter- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will resume its e-catering services from 1 February 2021. According to the Railway Ministry, the resumption of e-catering services of IRCTC will further enhance the travel experience and passenger convenience as people can enjoy their favourite and fresh meals during their train journeys. Passengers, while travelling, can order their food through ‘Food on Track’ mobile application. This e-catering app has been introduced by IRCTC to provide quality and a wider range of cuisine while travelling.

The ‘Food on Track’ app is available for download on Google Play for Android smartphone users and on App Store for Apple smartphone users. Passengers can install the app and easily use it to get palatable yet cheap food delivery in train from a variety of food options. Railway passengers can order food on train online through this e-catering app by simply entering their travel details such as PNR number, name of the train, seat/berth number. With this effective system of online food delivery on train, passengers can get tasty food delivered on their seat along with a revamped railway food menu making the train journey a bit more fun. The menu has plenty of options such as north Indian, south Indian cuisines, pizzas, etc., with multiple food aggregators on train stations.

How to book meals through ‘Food on Track’ website?