Indian Railways to resume IRCTC e-catering services from Feb 1; How to book meals on ‘Food on Track’ website

The resumption of e-catering services of IRCTC will further enhance the travel experience and passenger convenience as people can enjoy their favourite and fresh meals during their train journeys.
Passengers, while travelling, can order their food through 'Food on Track' mobile application.
Now, Indian Railways passengers can enjoy hot and tasty food while travelling! The catering arm of the national transporter- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will resume its e-catering services from 1 February 2021. According to the Railway Ministry, the resumption of e-catering services of IRCTC will further enhance the travel experience and passenger convenience as people can enjoy their favourite and fresh meals during their train journeys. Passengers, while travelling, can order their food through ‘Food on Track’ mobile application. This e-catering app has been introduced by IRCTC to provide quality and a wider range of cuisine while travelling.
The ‘Food on Track’ app is available for download on Google Play for Android smartphone users and on App Store for Apple smartphone users. Passengers can install the app and easily use it to get palatable yet cheap food delivery in train from a variety of food options. Railway passengers can order food on train online through this e-catering app by simply entering their travel details such as PNR number, name of the train, seat/berth number. With this effective system of online food delivery on train, passengers can get tasty food delivered on their seat along with a revamped railway food menu making the train journey a bit more fun. The menu has plenty of options such as north Indian, south Indian cuisines, pizzas, etc., with multiple food aggregators on train stations.
How to book meals through ‘Food on Track’ website?
Passengers with valid ticket can enter their PNR on the homepage www.ecatering.irctc.co.in
The list of stations will appear/display in drop down menu. If one searches by train name or station name, the system will seek his/her PNR number for verification purposes before confirming the order.
After selecting the railway station at which food is to be delivered, vendor menu will open along with food item prices.
Now, passengers can choose the vendor and then select the food items to be booked. The meal prices will be displayed alongside.
On placing the online order, the passenger will have to select the payment method i.e. online payment or Cash on Delivery.