Indian Railways to resume Bilimora-Waghai narrow gauge train in Gujarat with AC Tourist coach

Western Railways will restart Bilimora-Waghai narrow gauge heritage train services from Saturday (4 September 2021).

Indian Railways is all set to resume Bilimora-Waghai narrow gauge section train services! Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh recently announced the resumption of the narrow gauge section between Bilimora and Waghai as a gift on the occasion of Janmashtami. According to the minister, the tribal people and local residents in Gujarat’s Dang district faced many problems due to the closure of trains because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, Western Railways will restart Bilimora-Waghai narrow gauge heritage train services from Saturday (4 September 2021). The resumption of train services is said to be of great convenience to locals, those travelling for employment and business from this area as well as for the benefit of tourists and passengers.

From Saturday, Train Number 09501 Bilimora-Waghai Special will depart from Bilimora on all days at 10.20 AM and the train will reach Waghai at 1.20 PM, the same day. While Train Number 09502 Waghai-Bilimora Special will depart from Waghai station daily at 2.30 PM and it will reach Bilimora at 5.35 PM, on the same day. En route both directions, the train will halt at Rankuva, Chikhli Road, Gandevi, Unai and Vansada Road, Anaval, Dholikuva, Kala-Amba, Kevdi Road and Dungarda stations. This narrow gauge heritage train comprises unreserved second class seating coaches and a fully reserved air-conditioned tourist coach.

On 3 September 2021, the ticket booking of the air-conditioned tourist coach of Train Number 09501/09502 will open at nominated PRS counters as well as IRCTC website with advance reservation period of seven days. The AC tourist coach will boast the following features: