Indian Railways to resume Bilimora-Waghai narrow gauge train in Gujarat with AC Tourist coach

The resumption of train services is said to be of great convenience to locals, those travelling for employment and business from this area as well as for the benefit of tourists and passengers.
Indian Railways is all set to resume Bilimora-Waghai narrow gauge section train services! Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh recently announced the resumption of the narrow gauge section between Bilimora and Waghai as a gift on the occasion of Janmashtami. According to the minister, the tribal people and local residents in Gujarat’s Dang district faced many problems due to the closure of trains because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, Western Railways will restart Bilimora-Waghai narrow gauge heritage train services from Saturday (4 September 2021). The resumption of train services is said to be of great convenience to locals, those travelling for employment and business from this area as well as for the benefit of tourists and passengers.
From Saturday, Train Number 09501 Bilimora-Waghai Special will depart from Bilimora on all days at 10.20 AM and the train will reach Waghai at 1.20 PM, the same day. While Train Number 09502 Waghai-Bilimora Special will depart from Waghai station daily at 2.30 PM and it will reach Bilimora at 5.35 PM, on the same day. En route both directions, the train will halt at Rankuva, Chikhli Road, Gandevi, Unai and Vansada Road, Anaval, Dholikuva, Kala-Amba, Kevdi Road and Dungarda stations. This narrow gauge heritage train comprises unreserved second class seating coaches and a fully reserved air-conditioned tourist coach.
- Despite Covid-19 challenges, Indian Railways records highest freight loading & earning in August 2021; details
- Healthy & hygienic food by Indian Railways! FSSAI awards Chandigarh station with Eat Right Station certificate
- Indian Railways net-zero target by 2030 could cut 15 MT of CO2 emissions, save Rs 17,000 crore, says report
On 3 September 2021, the ticket booking of the air-conditioned tourist coach of Train Number 09501/09502 will open at nominated PRS counters as well as IRCTC website with advance reservation period of seven days. The AC tourist coach will boast the following features:
- AC system with 04 tonnes capacity, sufficiently designed considering passenger comfort
- Warli paintings on train’s exterior for beautification, representing the region’s cultural landscape
- It has a capacity of 15 passengers, in configuration of 2+1
- Each chair in the AC tourist coach provided with individual snacks table
- Provision of calling bell for hailing attendants
- Western style lavatory inside the coach with automatic odour control system
- Two fire extinguisher systems, each having 6 kg capacity
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.