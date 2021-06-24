Indian Railways to resume 17 pairs of Special Trains; see full list here

Indian Railways has decided to resume more special train services.

IRCTC Special Trains: Indian Railways is all set to resume more Special Trains! As the demand for train travelling increasing among passengers with the number of COVID-19 cases declining across the country, Indian Railways has decided to resume more special train services. According to a press release issued by the Western Railway zone, the national transporter is all set to restore the trips of 17 pairs of special trains till further advice. Only railway passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted by the national transporter to board these special trains. Here is the list of 17 pairs of special trains that are being restored by the Western Railway zone:

1) Train Number 02009/02010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Special: The services of Train Number 02009/02010 will be resumed from 28 June 2021. The Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Special train will run all days except Sundays.

2) Train Number 02933/02934 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Special: The services of Train Number 02933/02934 will be resumed from 28 June 2021. The Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Special train will run daily.

3) Train Number 09013/09014 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Special: The services of Train Number 09013/09014 will be restored from 29 June 2021. The Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Special will run every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

4) Train Number 09043/09044 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special: The services of Train Number 09043 will be restored from 1 July 2021 and it will run every Thursday. The services of Train Number 09044 will be restored from 2 July 2021 and it will run every Friday.

5) Train Number 09293/09294 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Special: The services of Train Number 09293 will be restored from 30 June 2021 and it will run every Wednesday. The services of Train Number 09294 will be restored from 1 July 2021 and it will run every Thursday.

6) Train Number 02908/02907 Hapa – Madgaon Superfast Special: The services of Train Number 02908 will be restored from 30 June 2021 and it will run every Wednesday. The services of Train Number 02907 will be restored from 2 July 2021 and it will run every Friday.

7) Train Number 02944/02943 Indore – Daund Special: The services of Train Number 02944 will be restored from 28 June 2021 and it will run daily except Wednesdays. The services of Train Number 02943 will be restored from 29 June 2021 and it will run daily except Thursday.

8) Train Number 09241/09242 Indore – Udhampur Special: The services of Train Number 09241 will resume from 5 July 2021 and it will run on every Monday. The services of Train Number 09242 will resume from 7 July 2021 and it will run every Wednesday.

9) Train Number 09260/09259 Bhavnagar – Kochuveli Special: The services of Train Number 09260 will resume from 29 June 2021 and it will run every Tuesday. The services of Train Number 09259 will resume from 1 July 2021 and it will run every Thursday.

10) Train Number 09262/09261 Porbandar – Kochuveli Special: The services of Train Number 09262 will resume from 1 July 2021 and it will run every Thursday. The services of Train Number 09261 will resume from 4 July 2021 and it will run every Sunday.

11) Train Number 09263/09264 Porbandar – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special: The services of Train Number 09263 will resume from 29 June 2021 and it will run every Tuesday and Saturday. The services of Train Number 09264 will resume from 1 July 2021 and it will run every Monday and Thursday.

12) Train Number 09301/09302 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Special: The services of Train Number 09301 will resume from 27 June 2021 and it will run every Sunday. The services of Train Number 09302 will resume from 29 June 2021 and it will run every Tuesday.

13) Train Number 09307/09308 Indore – Chandigarh Special: The services of Train Number 09307 will resume from 1 July 2021 and it will run every Thursday. The services of Train Number 09308 will resume from 2 July 2021 and it will run every Friday.

14) Train Number 09325/09326 Indore – Amritsar Special: The services of Train Number 09325 will resume from 29 June 2021 and it will run every Tuesday and Friday. The services of Train Number 09326 will resume from 1 July 2021 and it will run every Thursday and Sunday.

15) Train Number 09332/09331 Indore – Kochuveli Special: The services of Train Number 09332 will resume from 29 June 2021 and it will run every Tuesday. The services of Train Number 09331 will resume from 2 July 2021 and it will run every Friday.

16) Train Number 09337/09338 Indore – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special: The services of Train Number 09337 will resume from 27 June 2021 and it will run every Sunday. The services of Train Number 09338 will resume from 28 June 2021 and it will run every Monday.

17) Train Number 09029/09030 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Special: The services of Train Number 09029 will resume from 29 June 2021 and it will run every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The services of Train Number 09039 will resume from 30 June 2021 and it will run every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.