Indian Railways to restore Unreserved General Second Class coaches in several special trains! See full-list

Indian Railways to restore Unreserved General Second Class coaches in several special trains! Based on public demand, the Railway Board has permitted Unreserved General Second Class coaches in reserved special trains over the Southern Railway zone. According to a statement issued by Southern Railways, these trains with Unreserved General Second Class coaches will run with effect from 1 November 2021, however, two pairs of trains (Train Number 06323/06324 and 06321/06322) to run with effect from 10 November 2021. The structure of fare will be 2S Mail/Express Unreserved fare for these special train services. The details of the coaches that are to be made unreserved in the special trains are as follows:
- Train Number 06326 Kottayam – Nilambur Road SPL and Train Number 06325 Nilambur Road – Kottayam SPL will run with five General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06304 Thiruvananthapuram – Ernakulam SPL and Train Number 06303 Ernakulam – Thiruvananthapuram SPL will run with four General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06302 Thiruvananthapuram – Shoranur SPL and Train Number 06301 Shoranur – Thiruvananthapuram SPL will run with six General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06308 Kannur – Alappuzha SPL and Train Number 06307 Alappuzha – Kannur SPL will run with six General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 02628 Thiruvananthapuram – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast SPL and Train Number 02627 Tiruchchirappalli – Thiruvananthapuram Superfast SPL will run with four General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06850 Rameswaram – Tiruchchirappalli SPL and Train Number 06849 Tiruchchirappalli – Rameswaram SPL will run with four General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06305 Ernakulam – Kannur SPL and Train Number 06306 Kannur – Ernakulam SPL will run with six General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06089 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Jolarpettai SPL and Train Number 06090 Jolarpettai–Dr MGR Chennai Central SPL will run with six General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli SPL and Train Number 06843 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town SPL will run with six General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06607 Kannur – Coimbatore SPL and Train Number 06608 Coimbatore – Kannur SPL will run with four General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06342 Thiruvananthapuram – Guruvayur SPL and Train Number 06341 Guruvayur – Thiruvanthapuram SPL will run with four General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06366 Nagercoil – Kottayam SPL will run with five General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06324 Mangalore – Coimbatore SPL and Train Number 06323 Coimbatore – Mangalore SPL will run with four General Second Class Coaches
- Train Number 06321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore SPL and Train Number 06322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil SPL will run with four General Second Class Coaches
