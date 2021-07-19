Indian Railways to restore more special trains; check dates and other details here

These special train services are expected to offer safe, smooth and convenient rail travelling experience to passengers.

Restoration of Indian Railways Special Trains: Travelling on Indian Railways to get more convenient as the national transporter is all set to resume more special trains in the coming days. The South Western Railway zone has recently announced that it is resuming the operations of Train Number 02028/02027 KSR Bengaluru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Special and Train Number 07333/07334 Hubali – Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Hubali Weekly Special. These special train services are expected to offer safe, smooth and convenient rail travelling experience to passengers. Following are the restoration dates of these special trains along with other details:

Train Number 02028 Bengaluru – Chennai Shatabdi Special (Ex. Tuesday) will resume operations with effect from 21 July 2021. Train Number 02027 Chennai – Bengaluru Shatabdi Special (Ex. Tuesday) will also resume services from 21 July 2021. Train Number 02028/02027 KSR Bengaluru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Special consists of 12 coaches in total including nine AC Chair Car coaches, one First Class AC Chair Car coach and two Luggage cum Brake Vans.

Train Number 07333 Hubali – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special (Wednesday) will resume operations with effect from 21 July 2021. While Train Number 07334 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Hubali Weekly Special (Thursday) will resume operations from 22 July 2021. Train Number 07333/07334 Hubali – Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Hubali Weekly Special will consist of 17 coaches in total including five General Second Class coaches, one AC 2 Tier coach, two AC 3 Tier coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches and two Luggage Cum Brake Vans.

Meanwhile, South Western Railways has also announced that Train Number 06237/06238 Mysuru – Sainagar Shirdi – Mysuru fully reserved weekly special will soon resume operations. Train Number 06237 Mysuru – Sainagar Shirdi will resume services with effect from 26 July, while Train Number 06238 Sainagar Shirdi – Mysuru will resume operations with effect from 27 July 2021.