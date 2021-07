Indian Railways to restart more special trains this month; see full train list with restoration dates

The national transporter has decided to restart several special train services from this month.

Restoration of IRCTC Special Trains: Once again fast and safe special train services are ready to take Indian Railways passengers to their destinations. In view of the increasing demand of railway passengers and with a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the national transporter has decided to restart several special train services from this month. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, these special trains will offer a smooth, safe and convenient rail travelling experience to passengers. Here is the full list of Indian Railways’ special train services along with their routes and dates of restoration:

Train Number 4202 from Partapgarh to Varanasi starting on July 1

Train Number 4201 from Varanasi to Partapgarh starting on July 1

Train Number 4203 from Faizabad to Lucknow starting on July 1

Train Number 4204 from Lucknow to Faizabad starting on July 1

Train Number 4303 from Bareilly to Delhi starting on July 2

Train Number 4304 from Delhi to Bareilly starting on July 1

Train Number 4305 from Balamu to Shahjehanpur starting on July 1

Train Number 4306 from Shahjehanpur to Balamu starting on July 4

Train Number 4636 from Firozpur Cantt. to Ludhiyana starting on July 1

Train Number 4635 from Ludhiyana to Firozpur Cantt. starting on July 1

Train Number 4513 from Nangal Dam to Daulatpur Chowk starting on July 1

Train Number 4514 from Daulatpur Chowk to Nangal Dam starting on July 3

Train Number 4213 from Lucknow to Kanpur Central starting on July 1

Train Number 4214 from Kanpur Central to Lucknow starting on July 1

Train Number 4503 from Ambala Cantt. to Ludhiana starting on July 1

Train Number 4504 from Ludhiana to Ambala Cantt. starting on July 1

Train Number 4404 from Saharanpur to Delhi starting on July 1

Train Number 4301 from Moradabad to Saharanpur starting on July 1

Train Number 4302 from Saharanpur to Moradabad starting on July 1

Train Number 4633 from Jalandhar City to Firozpur Cantt. starting on July 1

Train Number 4634 from Firozpur Cantt. to Jalandhar City starting on July 3

Train Number 4637 from Jalandhar City to Firozpur Cantt. starting on July 1

Train Number 4638 from Firozpur Cantt. to Jalandhar City starting on July 1

Train Number 4459 from Delhi to Saharanpur starting on July 1

Train Number 4461 from Delhi to Rohtak starting on July 1

Train Number 4462 from Rohtak to Delhi starting on July 2

Train Number 4455 from New Delhi to Ghaziabad starting on July 1

Train Number 4626 from Firozpur Cantt. to Ludhiana starting on July 1

Train Number 4625 from Ludhiana to Firozpur Cantt. starting on July 1

Train Number 4627 from Firozpur Cantt. to Fazilka starting on July 1

Train Number 4628 from Fazilka to Firozpur Cantt. starting on July 2

Train Number 4629 from Ludhiana to Lohian Khas starting on July 1

Train Number 4630 from Lohian Khas to Ludhiana starting on July 1

Train Number 4632 from Firozpur Cantt. to Bhatinda starting on July 1

Train Number 4631 from Bhatinda to Fazilka starting on July 2

Train Number 4643 from Firozpur Cantt. to Fazilka starting on July 2

Train Number 4644 from Fazilka to Firozpur Cantt. starting on July 1

Train Number 4659 from Amritsar to Pathankot starting on July 1

Train Number 4660 from Pathankot to Amritsar starting on July 2

Train Number 4263 from Varanasi to Sultanpur starting on July 2

Train Number 4264 from Sultanpur to Varanasi starting on July 1

Train Number 4267 from Varanasi to Partapgarh starting on July 1

Train Number 4268 from Partapgarh to Varanasi starting on July 2

Train Number 4523 from Saharanpur to Nangal Dam starting on July 1

Train Number 4524 from Nangal Dam to Ambala Cantt. starting on July 2

Train Number 4532 from Ambala Cantt. to Saharanpur starting on July 2

Train Number 4327 from Sitapur City to Kanpur Central starting on July 2

Train Number 4328 from Kanpur Central to Sitapur City starting on July 3

Train Number 4334 from Najibabad to Gajraula starting on July 1

Train Number 4333 from Gajraula to Najibabad starting on July 1