Indian Railways to replace existing Konkan Kanya Express & Mandovi Express coaches with LHB ones; details here

By: |
Updated: May 3, 2019 12:17:19 PM

Indian Railways has decided to convert the conventional rakes of Konkan Kanya Express train and Mandovi Express train into LHB rakes.

railwaysAs compared to the conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, the LHB coaches boast several modern features. (representational image)

Indian Railways upgrades trains! The national transporter has decided to replace the existing rakes of two more trains with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. Recently, Indian Railways has decided to convert the conventional rakes of Konkan Kanya Express train and Mandovi Express train into LHB rakes. The step is being taken in order to provide better safety and comfortable journey experience to railway passengers. As compared to the conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, the LHB coaches boast several modern features. The LHB design coaches are lighter with anti-climbing features. Also, they have a higher passenger capacity as well as speed. These coaches also support superior braking features. The LHB coaches are also equipped with anti-collision technology. This feature prevents them from crashing into each other in case of an accident.

According to details shared by Indian Railways, from 10 June 2019 to 31 August 2019, train number 10111/10112 Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express and train number 10103/10104 Mumbai-Madgaon Mandovi Express will have 22 LHB coaches including one First AC cum AC 2 Tier, one AC 2 Tier, four AC 3 Tier, two general second seating, eleven sleeper class as well as one pantry car coaches.

However, from 1 September 2019, the composition of train number 10111/10112 Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express as well as train number 10103/10104 Mumbai-Madgaon Mandovi Express will consist of 22 LHB coaches on a permanent basis. This will include one First AC cum AC 2 Tier, one AC 2 Tier, four AC 3 Tier, nine sleeper class (in Mondovi Express nine sleeper class includes three reserved second seating), four general second seating and one pantry car coaches.

Earlier this year, Indian Railways created a record by manufacturing more LHB coaches in the last two years than it did in the first 17 years since their introduction. In the year 2017, ICF Chennai developed the first 100% LHB coach under Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The modern LHB coaches are rapidly replacing the old ICF design coaches. Also, the production of ICF design coaches has been stopped completely now. The Railway Ministry aims to replace all old ICF design coaches with LHB ones in the coming years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways to replace existing Konkan Kanya Express & Mandovi Express coaches with LHB ones; details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition