Indian Railways to replace Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express with new Humsafar Express; check details here

Published: May 14, 2019 11:25:51 AM

Train number 12275 Allahabad-New Delhi Humsafar Express train will run on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. On the other hand, the return train will run on every Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.

railwaysIndian Railways has decided to replace the Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express with the Humsafar Express.

Allahabad-New Delhi Humsafar Express: Soon, Indian Railways will replace a Duronto Express with Humsafar Express! Recently, the national transporter has decided to replace the Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express with the Humsafar Express. According to a PTI report, with effect from September 13, the Humsafar Express that will replace the Duronto Express will run four days a week instead of the train’s tri-weekly run. Train number 12275 Allahabad-New Delhi Humsafar Express train will run on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. On the other hand, the return train will run on every Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. According to Indian Railways, the schedule of the new Humsafar Express will remain the same as of train number 12275/12276 Allahabad-New Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express.

According to a senior official who was quoted in the report, the Humsafar Express, which at present runs three days a week from Delhi to Allahabad and four days a week between Allahabad and Delhi, has now been extended to cover all seven days. He further added that the move will help in standardisation of rakes as well as it will also ensure full occupancy. Introduced by then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2009-2010 railway budget, the Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express was among the first set of 12 such trains.

According to the report, due to low occupancy, the Duronto Express trains have been replaced over the years, including the conversion of Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ajmer Sharif Duronto Express into a Jan Shatabdi and conversion of Coimbatore-Thiruvananthapuram Duronto Express into a regular train. Some of the other Duronto Express conversions in the past include Chandigarh-Amritsar Duronto Express into Superfast Express, conversion of Ajmer-Nizamuddin Duronto Express into Jan Shatabdi Express and conversion of Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Duronto Express into Super AC Express.

The Humsafar Express trains are an upgraded and improved version of the premium Rajdhani Express trains, specially designed for long-distance overnight journeys. The all AC 3 tier train boasts several modern features such as GPS-based passenger information system, comfortable berths, extensive fire retardant and suppression system, CCTV cameras, LED lights, multiple mobile charging points, toilet occupancy indicators, modular bio-toilets, tea/coffee/soup vending machines.

