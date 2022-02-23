Indian Railways to provide entertainment through radio service in Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains

The Northern railway believes that music with traveling is the best combination and it enhances the possibilities of good mood in travel.

Now, Indian Railways passengers can enjoy radio music in Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains. When train passengers travel across Delhi, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Amritsar, Ajmer, Kanpur, Dehradun, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam, they will be greeted by Shatabdi/Vande Bharat radio music and connectivity in transit. The Northern Railway zone has awarded a contract to provide full entertainment to train passengers and give a feel about cities they are traveling through radio service in all Shatabdi Express as well as Vande Bharat Trains of Delhi Division, according to a statement issued by Northern Railways. The zonal railway believes that music with traveling is the best combination and it enhances the possibilities of good mood in travel.

The Northern Railway zone will introduce new kind of entertainment and enjoyment facility with customized music experience as well as RJ Entertainment in train services through passengers address system. According to the Northern Railway zone, the primary focus of this initiative is to provide an enjoyable journey to each passenger and with a feel good factor in Vande Bharat Express as well as Shatabdi Express trains and it also mentioned that travelers would love to have various types of music listening in trains.

According to Northern Railways, this innovative idea by the national transporter is for advertising through Radio in a total of 10 Shatabdi Express trains and two Vande Bharat Express trains. The ratio of entertainment or railway information, as well as commercial advertisement, will be given on 50 minute:10 minute on basis of per hour during the time of journey. Apart from this, Indian Railways will fetch a good amount of revenue amounting to Rs 43.20 lakh per annum, the zonal railway further added. Earlier this month, in Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 400 Vande Bharat Express trains will be manufactured in three years.