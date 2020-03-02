Indian Railways to operate ‘Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Jan Sadharan Special’ train this month! Details

MEMU train services had replaced the passenger trains on the Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh and the Puri-Angul routes in Odisha

Indian Railways to operate Jan Sadharan Special train between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack! In another step to facilitate passengers across the Indian Railways network, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is operating a special train between the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on a trial basis, in order to facilitate the people living in the outlying areas. According to a recent PTI report, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Jan Sadharan Special Express train will operate on a daily basis, starting from March 1, 2020 till March 31, 2020. The special train will be running this month on a trial basis for checking the response and whether the train will aid the passengers living in the far flung areas of the state.

According to officials quoted in the report, the Jan Sadharan special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 1.30 PM and will reach Cuttack 2.40 PM, passing through the routes of Barang and Gopalpur Balikuda. On the return journey, the special train will leave Cuttack at 2.40 PM and will reach Bhubaneswar at 5.20 PM through a different route, which will be Nergundi Gurudijhatia – Radhakishorepur – Naraj Marthapur. The official added that a MEMU rake will be used to operate the special train for this month.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that the MEMU train services had replaced the passenger trains on the Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh and the Puri-Angul routes in the state of Odisha. The Indian Railways MEMU services or the mainline electric multiple unit train services are the electric trains which operate over medium and short distances. These trains had replaced the passenger trains on the routes in Odisha, starting from February 11, 2020 and February 12, 2020. They were replaced for the faster and more punctual services on the routes. The train services are operating with full crowd capacity. The Puri-Angul-Puri MEMU train, having a total of 16 coaches, is the longest MEMU rake on Odisha.