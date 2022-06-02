Indian Railways to open pod hotel at Mumbai’s CSMT this month; details here

Indian Railways is developing a pod hotel at Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The pod hotel is likely to be opened for the general public later this month, Central Railway officials said. According to a PTI report, this pod hotel (capsule hotel) will be the second such facility in the metropolis of the Indian Railways network. Last year, on November 17, a pod hotel was opened for passengers at Western Railways’ Mumbai Central railway station. The pod hotel at CSMT is currently under development near the waiting room on the main line (outstation train terminus) of the station. Officials said that the facility will have a capacity of 50 persons.

According to the officials, this hotel will have four family pods with a capacity of two people and also it will have 30 single pods. Apart from this, it will have separate washrooms, shower rooms for women and men as well as a luggage room for the passengers, they added. Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of the Central Railway zone was quoted in the report saying that for the development and operation of the sleeping pods, the contract has been awarded to Namah Enterprises, which will give licence fees of Rs 10, 07,786 per annum to the national transporter. Sutar said Indian Railways will earn a revenue of Rs 55.68 lakh. He further added that through this contract, the licensee will develop pods on 131.61 square metres at the CSMT for incoming and outgoing railway passengers with all modern facilities.

Sutar said, the pod hotel at CSMT is in the advanced development stage and the facility is expected to be thrown open later this month. The first pod hotel of the Indian Railways has as many as 48 capsule-like rooms, including private pods, classic pods, and separate pods for women as well as for the differently-abled commuters. Mumbai’s CSMT is one of the busiest stations in the country, which is used by lakhs of railway passengers using suburban and outstation trains on a daily basis.