Indian Railways to offer fast & affordable parcel services for logistics, courier agencies; details here

A joint working group is going to be formed in order to quickly work out the best guidelines as well as ease of doing business.

Indian Railways takes another step for ease of doing business! In a bid to facilitate a robust partnership with Indian Railways Freight and Parcel service, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently held a meeting with top courier service agencies. For logistics/courier agencies, the national transporter is set to offer “fast, affordable, reliable, and easy to handle” parcel services. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, the meeting with top courier service agencies was called recently to discuss as well as to explore the possibilities of expanding the business of private parcel services through the national transporter.

The Railway Ministry has stated that a joint working group is going to be formed in order to quickly work out the best guidelines as well as ease of doing business. The joint working group will consist of officials of Indian Railways and representatives of logistics/courier providers. According to Goyal, to ensure a sustainable business development for all, win-win solutions needed to be there. The ministry further stated from 22 March 2020 till 2 September 2020, a total of 5,292 parcel trains have been operated by Indian Railways, out of which as many as 5,139 parcel trains have been time-tabled trains. In these trains, a total of 3,18,453 tonnes of consignments have been loaded and Indian Railways earned Rs 116.19 crores.

With 94.33 million tonnes of freight loading in total for the month of August 2020, Indian Railways had surpassed last year’s freight loading for the same month. From 25 March 2020 till 1 September 2020, as many as 1,41,049 rakes with 451.38 million tonnes of freight has been loaded by the national transporter. Besides, in a bid to make freight movement of Indian Railways attractive, a number of concessions / discounts are being given as well. Also, in the upcoming zero based time table of Indian Railways, improvements in the movement of freight trains will be institutionalized and incorporated, the Railway Ministry added.