Indian Railways to meet travel demand; attaches additional coaches in 11 pairs of trains; see list

Additional coaches in Indian Railways: As the summer holidays are approaching, the national transporter is expecting a huge travel demand. Thus, for the comfort and convenience of railway passengers as well as in a bid to meet the travel demand of the commuters, the Western Railway zone has augmented 11 pairs of trains. However, these 11 pairs of trains have been augmented o­n a temporary basis, according to a press release issued by the Western Railway. With these extra coaches, getting reserved bookings would be easier for the passengers. Following is the list of augmented trains along with other details:

1) Train Number 12953/12954 Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Mumbai Central upto 15 May, 2022 and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin upto 16 May, 2022

2) Train Number 22209/22210 Mumbai Central-New Delhi Duronto augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Mumbai Central upto 13May, 2022 and Ex New Delhi upto 14 May, 2022

3) Train Number 12957/12958 Ahmedabad-New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Ahmedabad upto 30 May, 2022 and Ex New Delhi upto 1 June, 2022

4) Train Number 22908/22907 Hapa-Madgaon Express will be augmented with an extra Sleeper Class coach Ex Hapa from 4 May to 25 May, 2022 (except o­n 18 May 2022) and Ex Madgaon from 6 May to 27 May, 2022 (except o­n 20 May 2022)

5) Train Number 19578/19577 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express augmented with an extra Sleeper Class coach Ex Jamnagar upto 28 May, 2022 and Ex Tirunelveli from 3 May to 31 May 2022

6) Train Number 09037/09038 Bandra Terminus-Barmer Special augmented with an extra AC 3-Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus upto 13 May, 2022 and Ex Barmer upto 14 May, 2022

7) Train Number 09039/09040 Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Superfast Special will be augmented with an extra AC 3-Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 4 May to 11 May, 2022 and Ex Ajmer from 5 May to 12 May, 2022

8) Train Number 22923/22924 Bandra Terminus-Jamnagar Express augmented with an extra AC 3-Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus upto 12 May, 2022 and Ex Jamnagar upto 13 May, 2022

9) Train Number 22903/22904 Bandra Terminus-Bhuj AC Express augmented with an extra AC 3-Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus upto 15 May, 2022 and Ex Bhuj upto 16 May, 2022

10) Train Number 09447/09448 Ahmedabad-Patna Clone Special augmented with an extra AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches each Ex Ahmedabad from 4 May to 11 May, 2022 and Ex. Patna from 6 May to 13 May, 2022

11) Train Number 09465/09466 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Clone Special augmented with an extra AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches Ex Ahmedabad upto 13 May, 2022 and Ex Darbhanga upto 16 May, 2022