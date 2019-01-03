Indian Railways to launch new Rajdhani Express on Delhi-Mumbai route via Madhya Pradesh; details here

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 10:15 PM

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Indian Railways will soon add a new train service to its fleet of Rajdhani Express trains by starting another Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train.

New Delhi to Mumbai Rajdhani Express to be launchedAt present, two Rajdhani Express train services run between the national capital and the financial capital.

If you frequently travel between Delhi and Mumbai then here is some good news for you! Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Indian Railways will soon add a new train service to its fleet of Rajdhani Express trains by starting another Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train. The new train will cover many destinations such as Kalyan, Nasik and Khandwa in the Central Railway zone in the state of Maharashtra, the minister informed. According to a PTI report, the new train service will be the first one to pass through the Central zonal railways, covering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Nasik, Kalyan, Jalgaon, Khandwa, Bhopal, Agra, Jhansi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

At present, two Rajdhani Express train services run between the national capital and the financial capital. The Railway Minister was quoted in the report saying that the new Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train will soon become the first such train to pass through the Central zone of the national transporter. At present, the fleet size of Rajdhani Express trains on the Indian Railways network is 23, with two such services catering to Mumbai.

The two Rajdhani Express train services i.e., one from Mumbai Central station and the other one from Bandra Terminus station run on the Western zonal railways. The new Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train will be the first Rajdhani Express in the state which will take a detour via Madhya Pradesh, instead of Gujarat, the report stated.

Indian Railways has also been experimenting with new techniques, such as use of two locomotives and push-and-pull technology to reduce the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express travel time to around 14 hours.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is undertaking the exercise of replacing couplers in both Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains to ensure a jerk-free, smooth ride for passengers. All Shatabdi Express trains have received the upgrade and all the Rajdhani Express trains across the railway network are likely to get new couplers by end of this month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways to launch new Rajdhani Express on Delhi-Mumbai route via Madhya Pradesh; details here
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition