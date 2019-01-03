Indian Railways to launch new Rajdhani Express on Delhi-Mumbai route via Madhya Pradesh; details here

At present, two Rajdhani Express train services run between the national capital and the financial capital.

If you frequently travel between Delhi and Mumbai then here is some good news for you! Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Indian Railways will soon add a new train service to its fleet of Rajdhani Express trains by starting another Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train. The new train will cover many destinations such as Kalyan, Nasik and Khandwa in the Central Railway zone in the state of Maharashtra, the minister informed. According to a PTI report, the new train service will be the first one to pass through the Central zonal railways, covering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Nasik, Kalyan, Jalgaon, Khandwa, Bhopal, Agra, Jhansi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

The Railway Minister was quoted in the report saying that the new Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train will soon become the first such train to pass through the Central zone of the national transporter. At present, the fleet size of Rajdhani Express trains on the Indian Railways network is 23, with two such services catering to Mumbai.

The two Rajdhani Express train services i.e., one from Mumbai Central station and the other one from Bandra Terminus station run on the Western zonal railways. The new Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train will be the first Rajdhani Express in the state which will take a detour via Madhya Pradesh, instead of Gujarat, the report stated.

Indian Railways has also been experimenting with new techniques, such as use of two locomotives and push-and-pull technology to reduce the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express travel time to around 14 hours.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is undertaking the exercise of replacing couplers in both Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains to ensure a jerk-free, smooth ride for passengers. All Shatabdi Express trains have received the upgrade and all the Rajdhani Express trains across the railway network are likely to get new couplers by end of this month.