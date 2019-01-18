Indian Railways to launch many projects today including Indore-Delhi & special heritage trains; details here

From dedication of a special heritage train service to flagging off a new train, Speaker Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan is all set to introduce many projects. (representational image)

A slew of projects will be launched by Indian Railways today, giving a major boost to the railway sector of Madhya Pradesh! From dedication of a special heritage train service to flagging off a new train, Speaker Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan is all set to introduce many projects, which will provide better rail connectivity and will uplift the state’s railway network. According to information shared by Western Railways, the flagging off of the new train service along with the launching of other railway projects will be done from Indore railway station. Let us take a look at all the railway projects, which will be inaugurated or announced today:

1) Train number 19337/19338 weekly express, travelling between Indore and Delhi Sarai Rohilla will be flagged off. This would be the seventh train to provide connectivity between Indore and Delhi. The new train service will also link Indore with Jaipur and Ajmer in Rajasthan.

2) A special heritage train will be launched. The train will run on Western Railways’ first heritage section, 140 years old Patalpani-Kalakund route. The train will consist of specially designed coaches that are painted with local arts and aesthetics.

3) A 100 feet tall National Flag will be installed at Indore railway station. Last year, it was reported that the Railway Ministry has decided to install at least 100 feet tall National Flags on the premises of 75 of the busiest railway stations across India.

4) Announcement will be made to introduce train number 19336/19335 Indore-Gandhidham Express train. It will be the first train to run from Indore to Gandhidham. According to Western Railways, the train service will boost tourism in Malwa and Kutch regions.

5) Another announcement to launch train number 19333/19334 Indore-Bikaner Mahamana Weekly Express will be made. It will be the first train to provide direct connectivity from Indore to Bikaner. Also, world-class Mahamana rake would be attached, provided with modern features such as modern berth designs, GPS, bio-toilets, LED-based berth indicators, etc.

Meanwhile, some other announcements will also be made today by Indian Railways, which include the frequency of train number 19313/19314 Indore-Patna Express will be increased from weekly to bi-weekly and timings will be revised for train number 19329 Indore-Udaipur Veer Bhumi Express.