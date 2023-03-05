Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train for ‘North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati’ tour – Know all details here

Indian Railways is set to launch the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train on the North East Circuit. The 14 nights and 15 days ‘North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati’ tour will commence on March 21, 2023, from Delhi Safdarjung railway station. During its journey, the train will cover about 5,800 Km and five states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

The boarding and de-boarding of the journey will be available at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

List of places to visit:-

Guwahati – Kamakhya Temple, Umananda Temple, sunset cruise on Brahmaputra river

Itanagar – Sightseeing

Sibsagar – Sightseeing of Sivasagar, Ahom Kingdom, Talatal Ghar, Rang Ghar, and Siva dol

Kaziranga – Kaziranga, and Tea Gardens

Unakoti – Stone and rock sculptures, dense forest of Jampui Hills

Agartala – Ujjayanta Palace, Udaipur, Tripura Sundari temple

Dimapur/Kohima – Khonoma village

Shillong – Umium Lake, local sightseeing

Cherrapunji – East Khasi Hills, Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai falls, and Mawsmai Caves

Seats:-

A total of 156 passengers will be accommodated on this tourist train. The train has two types of class – First AC I and Second AC.

Fare:-

The price of this rail tour package starts at Rs 1,04,390 for triple sharing while for single and double occupancies, the price is Rs 1,25,090 and Rs 1,06,990 respectively.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiatives “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. The railway is providing approximately 33 percent concession for the promotion of rail tourism under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.

How to book a ticket:-

The ticket can be booked by visiting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website at https://www.irctctourism.com. The IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options for breaking the total payment into small amounts EMIs.