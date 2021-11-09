Indian Railways to launch another Vande Bharat Express train by March 2022

The semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express has 16 AC coaches of which two coaches are executive class coaches.

From early next year, Indian Railways is likely to start running the third Vande Bharat Express train. The shells of at least five semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express trains are in the final stages of completion. Also, electrics are expected to be fitted soon. The ICF is hopeful about rolling out one rake by March 2022, according to various news reports. The first two takes of Train-18, the country’s first semi-high speed trains, were rolled out by ICF in the year 2018, which are presently being operated as Vande Bharat Expresses between Delhi and Varanasi as well as between Delhi and Katra. PM Modi, on Independence Day this year, had announced that 75 such trains will be launched in 75 weeks, connecting different parts of the country.

All Vande Bharat Express train coaches are equipped with automatic doors, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for passengers’ entertainment purposes, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, and very comfortable seating. All toilets inside the coaches are bio-vacuum type. The interior lighting is dual mode, viz. diffused for general illumination as well as personal for every seat. Vande Bharat Express train’s every coach has a pantry with the facility to serve hot meals as well as hot and cold beverages. Besides, the insulation is meant to keep noise and heat to very low levels for extra passenger comfort.

The semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express has 16 AC coaches of which two coaches are executive class coaches. Moreover, the Train-18 has a regenerative braking system that can save up to 30 per cent of electrical energy. The ‘Make in India’ semi-high speed Vande Bharat train can run up to a maximum speed of 160 km per hour. According to the Railway Ministry, the major systems of this train have been designed and built in India keeping in view PM Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’. Safety, speed and service are the hallmarks of this train, the ministry had said earlier.