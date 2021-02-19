Indian Railways to introduce more special trains; see train list with timings, halts and other details

The Western Railway zone has recently decided to run seven more special trains.

Special Trains: Indian Railways to introduce more special train services for passengers! For the convenience of railway passengers as well as to meet the travel demand, the Western Railway zone has recently decided to run seven more special trains to various destinations across the country. According to the Western Railway zone, ticket booking of train numbers 09218, 09332 and 09241 will open on 20 February 2021, while ticket booking of train numbers 09217, 09239, 09575, 09307 and 09337 will open on 21 February 2021. Following is the list of new special trains with their timings, halts, composition and other details:

1) Bandra Terminus-Veraval Special (Daily): Train number 09217 will depart from Bandra Terminus daily at 1:40 PM and will reach Veraval at 7:20 AM the next day with effect from February 24 till further advice. While train number 09218 will depart from Veraval daily at 11:50 AM and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 5:45 PM the next day with effect from February 23 till further advice. Enroute both directions, the train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Dahanu Road, Valsad, Vapi, Bilimora, Navsari, Surat, Kosamba, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Nadiad, Mahemadavad Kheda Road, Viramgam, Maninagar, Ahmedabad, Lakhtar, Surendranagar, Than, Muli Road, Gondal, Rajkot, Wankaner, Jetalsar, and Junagadh stations. The train has sleeper class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and second class seating coaches.

2) Hapa-Bilaspur Superfast Special (Weekly): Train number 09239 will depart Hapa every Saturday at 9:55 PM and will reach Bilaspur at 3:00 PM on Monday with effect from February 27 till further advice. While train number 09240 will leave Bilaspur every Monday at 10:45 AM and will reach Hapa at 3:30 PM on Tuesday with effect from March 1 till further advice. Enroute both directions, the train will halt at Rajkot, Wankaner, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Anand, Vadodara, Nadiad, Bharuch, Surat, Nandurbar, Amalner, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia Durg and Raipur stations. The train has sleeper class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and second class seating coaches.

3) Okha-Nathdwara Special (Weekly): Train number 09575 will depart Okha every Wednesday at 8:20 AM and will reach Nathdwara at 5:55 AM on Thursday with effect from February 24 till further advice. While train number 09576 will depart from Nathdwara every Thursday at 8:55 PM and will reach Okha at 6:55 PM on Friday with effect from February 25 till further advice. Enroute both directions, the train will halt at Dwarka, Khambaliya, Jamnagar, Hapa, Rajkot, Wankaner, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri (Vadodara), Dahod, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh and Mavli Junction stations. The train has sleeper class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and second class seating coaches.

4) Indore-Kochuveli Special (Weekly): Train Number 09332 will depart from Indore at 9:40 PM every Tuesday and will reach Kochuveli at every 3:05 PM on Thursday with effect from February 23 till further advice. While train number 09331 will depart from Kochuveli at 11:10 AM every Friday and will reach Indore at 4:40 AM on Sunday with effect from February 26 till further advice. Enroute both directions, the train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Dahod, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Boisar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Udupi, Mangalore, Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikkode, Shoranur, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Junction, Alappuzha, Kanyakulam, and Kollam stations. The train has sleeper class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and second class seating coaches.

5) Indore-Chandigarh Special (Weekly): Train number 09307 will depart from Indore at 5:30 AM every Thursday and will reach Chandigarh at 5:05 AM on Friday with effect from February 25 till further advice. Similarly, train number 09308 will depart from Chandigarh at 4:30 PM every Friday and will reach Indore at 3:10 PM on Saturday with effect from February 26 till further advice. Enroute both directions, the train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Pachor Road, Biyavra, Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Agra Cantt, Mathura, Faridabad, H. Nizamuddin, Meerut city, Saharanpur, Yamuna Nagar, Jagadhri and Ambala Cantt stations. The train has sleeper class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and second class seating coaches.

6) Indore-Udhampur Superfast Special (Weekly): Train number 09241 will depart from Indore at 11:30 PM every Monday and will freach Udhampur at 10:50 PM on Tuesday with effect from February 22 till further advice. Similarly, train number 09242 will depart from Udhampur at 11:10 AM every Wednesday and will reach Indore at 11:15 AM on Thursday with effect from February 24 till further advice. It will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopor, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung, Shakurbasti, Rohtak, Jind, Jakhal, Dhuri, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, and Jammu Tawi stations. The train has sleeper class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and second class seating coaches.

7) Indore-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special (Weekly): Train number 09337 will depart from Indore every Sunday at 7:20 PM and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 12:05 hours on Monday with effect from February 2021 till further advice. While train number 09338 will leave Delhi Sarai-Rohilla every Monday at 3:00 PM and arrive Indore at 8:30 AM on Tuesday with effect from March 1. Enroute both directions, the train will halt at Fatehabad Chandrawati Ganj, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar and Rewari stations. Train number 09337 will also stop at Barnagar railway station. . The train has sleeper class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and second class seating coaches.