Indian Railways to introduce Humsafar Express between Ajmer-Rameswaram; 5 things to know about the new train

Ajmer-Rameswaram weekly Humsafar Express Train: Good news for Indian Railways passengers who wish to travel between the holy shrines of Ajmer and Rameswaram! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to introduce a brand new all AC-3 tier Humsafar Express train service between the two cities! Today, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan will flag off through a video link, a new Humsafar Express train service, that will run between Ajmer in Rajasthan and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The new Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar Express train will run on a weekly basis and the train will ply over via Ratlam-Laxmibai Nagar route in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Here are 5 things to know about the Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar Express train:

1) Today, the new Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar Express train service will make its inaugural run from Indore railway station in Madhya Pradesh at 3:00 PM.

2) The train number 19603/19604 Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar Express train will have 16 coaches in total, which are 3 Tier AC LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches.

3) The train has been provided with several modern features including several mobile charging points as well as reading lamps on each berth, auto-vending machines, and refrigerator in each coach, LED display monitors and lavish toilet design with bio-toilets.

4) The newly introduced Humsafar Express train service will provide better connectivity for pilgrims, travelling to Ajmer and Rameswaram.

5) The Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar Express train service will be operated by Western Railway zone of Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway zone through a tweet also informed that other than flagging off the new Humsafar Express train service between Ajmer-Rameswaram, today, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan will also lay the foundation stone for construction of a tunnel T1 (2987 m) for the Indore-Dahod railway line project and for the proposed station building at Dr. Ambedkar Nagar.