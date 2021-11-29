Indian Railways to introduce AC locals on Mumbai’s Harbour line from this date; Check revised timetable here

Indian Railways is introducing 12 AC local train services on Harbour Line with effect from 1 December 2021.

Attention Mumbaikars! From next month, travel comfortably and conveniently by AC local on harbour line. Indian Railways is introducing 12 AC local train services on Harbour Line with effect from 1 December 2021. The existing 12 services will be replaced by air-conditioned services. The Central Railway zone said that it will also implement a revised suburban timetable for the harbour line, transharbour line as well as the 4th corridor i.e., Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line from 1 December 2021. All Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Andheri services and Panvel-Andheri services will be extended to and from Goregaon station. Following are some salient features:

44 local train services running between CSMT and Andheri railway stations will be extended to and from Goregaon (42 suburban train services are currently running between CSMT and Goregaon stations)

At present, 18 local services are running between Panvel and Andheri stations, will be extended to and from Goregaon

Two services that are currently running between CSMT and Bandra stations will be extended to and from Goregaon

The total number of local train services from and to Goregaon will increase from 42 to 106

The total number of local train services from and to Bandra will be 86

The total number of suburban train services on harbour line will remain 614 and transharbour line will remain 262 as at present and on Mumbai division, the total number of suburban train services on Mumbai division will remain 1774 services as at present

On the 4th corridor, morning pear hour services will increase, however, the total number of services will remain the same which is 40

Mankhurd originating local train services will now run from platform number 2 instead of platform number 3

TBR-1 Belapur local leaving Thane at 10.40 AM and TBR-3 Belapur leaving Thane at 11:14 PM will now run up to Panvel station

Following is the schedule of harbour line services with AC rake, which will run from Monday to Saturday: