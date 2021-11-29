Indian Railways to introduce AC locals on Mumbai’s Harbour line from this date; Check revised timetable here

All Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Andheri services and Panvel-Andheri services will be extended to and from Goregaon station.
Attention Mumbaikars! From next month, travel comfortably and conveniently by AC local on harbour line. Indian Railways is introducing 12 AC local train services on Harbour Line with effect from 1 December 2021. The existing 12 services will be replaced by air-conditioned services. The Central Railway zone said that it will also implement a revised suburban timetable for the harbour line, transharbour line as well as the 4th corridor i.e., Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line from 1 December 2021. All Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Andheri services and Panvel-Andheri services will be extended to and from Goregaon station. Following are some salient features:
- 44 local train services running between CSMT and Andheri railway stations will be extended to and from Goregaon (42 suburban train services are currently running between CSMT and Goregaon stations)
- At present, 18 local services are running between Panvel and Andheri stations, will be extended to and from Goregaon
- Two services that are currently running between CSMT and Bandra stations will be extended to and from Goregaon
- The total number of local train services from and to Goregaon will increase from 42 to 106
- The total number of local train services from and to Bandra will be 86
- The total number of suburban train services on harbour line will remain 614 and transharbour line will remain 262 as at present and on Mumbai division, the total number of suburban train services on Mumbai division will remain 1774 services as at present
- On the 4th corridor, morning pear hour services will increase, however, the total number of services will remain the same which is 40
- Mankhurd originating local train services will now run from platform number 2 instead of platform number 3
- TBR-1 Belapur local leaving Thane at 10.40 AM and TBR-3 Belapur leaving Thane at 11:14 PM will now run up to Panvel station
Following is the schedule of harbour line services with AC rake, which will run from Monday to Saturday:
- Indian Railways Jiriram-Imphal Line: World's tallest railway bridge pier coming up in Manipur; project details here
- Indian Railways Signal & Telecommunications Workshop, Mettuguda starts manufacturing Point Machines; benefits
- Attention passengers! Indian Railways rolls back platform ticket fare in Mumbai; Here's how much it will cost
- V-4 local leaving Vashi at 4.24 AM
- PL-13 local leaving CSMT at 5:18 AM
- PL-24 local leaving Panvel at 6:45 AM
- PL-49 local leaving CSMT at 8:08 AM
- PL-52 local leaving Panvel at 9:40 AM
- PL-79 local leaving CSMT at 11:04 AM
- PL-78 local leaving Panvel at 12:41 PM
- PL-111 local leaving CSMT at 2:12 PM
- PL-116 local leaving Panvel at 3:45 PM
- PL-145 local leaving CSMT at 5:08 PM
- PL-144 local leaving Panvel at 6:37 PM
- PL-175 local leaving CSMT at 8:00 PM
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.