Indian Railways to introduce 200 new rail lines; check here the state-wise list of the ongoing projects

New Indian Railways lines: Big boost for railway connectivity! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is working on around 200 new railway lines across the network. At present, the upcoming railway lines across the nation are in different stages of execution. Recently, Rajen Gohain, Minister of State of Railways in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha stated that for the completion of railway projects, clearances from various departments of State Government as well as Central Ministries like acquisition of land, shifting of utilities, statutory clearances like forestry and wild life etc. are required. He also said that the decision for introducing new lines is only made in the Railway Budget which is a yearly practice. Here are the state-wise details of ongoing new railway line projects which at present are in different stages of execution:

Assam and North Eastern Region to have 15 new railway lines.

Andhra Pradesh to have 18 new railway lines.

Bihar to have 34 new railway lines.

Chhattisgarh to have 8 new railway lines.

Delhi to have 1 new railway lines.

Gujarat to have 4 new railway lines.

Haryana to have 7 new railway lines.

Himachal Pradesh to have 4 new railway lines.

Jammu & Kashmir to have 1 new railway lines.

Jharkhand to have 14 new railway lines.

Karnataka to have 16 new railway lines.

Kerala to have 2 new railway lines.

Madhya Pradesh to have 8 new railway lines.

Maharashtra to have 12 new railway lines.

Odisha to have 10 new railway lines.

Punjab to have 6 new railway lines.

Rajasthan to have 10 new railway lines.

Telangana to have 9 new railway lines.

Tamil Nadu to have 8 new railway lines.

Uttar Pradesh to have 15 new railway lines.

Uttarakhand to have 3 new railway lines.

West Bengal to have 18 new railway lines.