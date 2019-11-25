Indian Railways to install world-class automatic train protection signalling on network; big plans underway

The 68,000 km long network would be covered with automatic train protection system in a phased manner.

Indian Railways to take big step for modernization of its network! The national transporter is planning to cover its entire network with the automatic train protection system. The 68,000 km long network would be covered with this modern system in a phased manner. During the 62nd annual day of Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunication (IRISET), Railway Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav said that the system would be implemented on 650 route km of the golden quadrilateral corridor connecting the country’s four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. This would be a pilot project, according to a PTI report.

According to Yadav, the automatic train protection system has already been introduced all over the world. But in India, Indian Railways is still dependent on the driver to see the signal. Moreover, if the driver commits any mistake it results in an accident, he continued. Thus, the Modi government has decided to implement the system on the entire 68,000 route km, Yadav said.

The Railway Board Chairman said that in future, the signal and telecommunications department will play a crucial role in the speeding up of services as well as ensuring safety. According to him, training is important for any organization and IRISET’s role in imparting modern technology to the managers and staff was crucial for Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, Yadav also said that the national transporter was planning to offer world-class training facilities to all its centralized training institutes. Also, the trainees of the institute were called upon by Telangana Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi who wanted to acquire sound technical knowledge for achieving optimal results. According to General Manager, South Central Railway, Gajanan Mallya, the curriculum of IRISET was well-designed in its training modules to make the complex sector of signalling and telecommunication simple for the benefit of trainees, the report added.