Indian Railways to install 68 more bottle crushing machines at railway stations

Indian Railways is all set to install 68 bottle crushing machines across various railway stations.

Now, disposing of water bottles at Indian Railways stations gets easier! Soon, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to install 68 bottle crushing machines across various railway stations. The big move comes at a time when such machines have been removed from footpaths by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, according to a DNA report. These bottle crushing machines will be installed at 50 different suburban railway stations, which come under the Central zone and Western zone of Indian Railways. SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai), Central Railway was quoted in the report saying that the railways will set up 35 machines at 17-18 different railway stations. Each railway station will have two such machines.

Similarly, 25 bottle crushing machines will be installed by the Western Railway authorities. There will be one such machine in every railway station. Sources were quoted in the report saying that the move will begin with railway stations that record maximum footfall. The selected railway stations are the ones that see over 2-3 lakh commuters daily. The Central zone of the railways require 45,893 litres of water, while the Western zone needs 37,447 litres of water, the report stated.

Each of the bottle crushing machines costs around Rs 70-75 lakh and for the installation work of the machines, tenders will be floated soon. The e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has set up four such bottle crushing machines, out of which two at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and one machine each at Churchgate railway station and Mumbai Central railway station.

According to the sources, IRCTC will be getting eight bottle crushing machines in total, including the four machines mentioned above. Moreover, it will divide the machines between Central Railway and Western Railway. Last year, ten such machines were installed by the national transporter across various railway stations, however, due to issues with the contractor, the machines were removed. The machines had recycled 6 lakh plastic bottles in 11 months.

As the national transporter supplies ‘Rail Neer’ bottled water to railway stations, the bottle crushing machines are very important. The bottling plant in Ambernath supplies the largest consignment to the Indian Railways i.e., 1.80 lakh litre of bottled water. To drink water, at present, railway passengers either buy the 1 litre Rail Neer water bottles or they use the water vending machines at the railway stations that provide water in plastic glasses.