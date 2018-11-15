Indian Railways to install 100-ft tricolours at 75 busiest stations by year end

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 11:45 AM

The Railway Board, the apex body of the national transporter, issued the order to this effect on October 22, which has been forwarded to all the zonal railways. As per the order, the authorities concerned have been asked to complete the flag installation work by the end of next month.

The Board has decided to provide monumental flag (of at least 100-ft height) at all the erstwhile ‘A1’ class railway stations.

The Indian Railways has decided to install at least 100-ft tall tricolours on the premises of 75 of the busiest stations in the country, including seven in Mumbai, by the end of this year.

The Railway Board, the apex body of the national transporter, issued the order to this effect on October 22, which has been forwarded to all the zonal railways.

As per the order, the authorities concerned have been asked to complete the flag installation work by the end of next month.

The order issued by Vivek Saxena, Railway Board executive director (station development), says, “The Board has decided to provide monumental flag (of at least 100-ft height) at all the erstwhile ‘A1’ class railway stations. The work should be completed by December 2018.”

The cost of the work may be charged under umbrella work of ‘Soft upgrades improvement at stations’, it said.

Mumbai, which has headquarters of two zonal railways-Central Railway and Western Railway- houses seven A-1 category stations. Rest 68 stations fall in other cities and zonal railways.

The stations in Mumbai are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus.

“The flag should be provided in circulating area of the stations and at suitable place. It should be provided with focused lights. The security and safety of the flag shall rest with Railway Protection Force (RPF),” the order says.

A senior CR officer said they have received the communication and places to install the flags were being identified.

Chief spokesperson of the Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar said, “The Railway Board’s order will be followed in letter and spirit and our team will do our best to complete the installation work within the deadline.”

Passenger representatives, however, expressed reservations over the move.

Ratan Poddar, a member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) panel set up by the WR, said, “The priority of the Railways should be upgrading the passenger amenities and installation of flags is certainly not related to that. I don’t think mere installation of flags will instill a sense of patriotism in people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways to install 100-ft tricolours at 75 busiest stations by year end
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition