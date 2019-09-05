Indian Railways to install 100-ft tall national flags at 38 major railway stations in the North-East

The flags will be installed at the railway stations during the current financial year.

Indian Railways to install national flags! The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is all set to install national flags atop 100 feet tall poles at as many as 38 major stations across the zone. The flags will be installed at the railway stations during the current financial year. NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Subhanan Chanda was quoted in a PTI report saying that the monumental flags are being installed at stations as per directives of the Railway Board in order to improve the aesthetics of the railway stations as well as to impart a sense of nationalism and patriotism among Indian Railways passengers.

According to the CPRO, the NFR will install the 100 feet tall flag poles at railway stations that are located in the state capital, places of historical or tourist importance and district headquarters across the zone. Such tricolours have already been installed by the national transporter at New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati railway stations. The zone has identified a total of 38 railway stations in five divisions for installing the national flags. This includes 10 stations in Rangiya division, 12 stations in Lumding division, seven stations in Katihar division, five stations in Tinsukia division and four stations in Alipurduar division. According to Chanda, these locations are selected by Indian Railways considering good visibility, availability of space as well as other safety and security measures.

According to the report, the 38 selected railway stations across the NFR zone where the national flags will be installed include Katihar Junction, Kishanganj, Agartala, Darjeeling, Purnea Junction, New Coochbehar, Alipurduar Junction, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Goalpara Town, North Lakhimpur, Naharlagun, Kamakhya, Karimganj, New Haflong, Udaipur, Dimapur, Silchar, New Tinsukia Junction, Dibrugarh and Jorhat Town stations.

Last year, Indian Railways decided to install 100 feet tall tricolours on the premises of 75 busiest stations across the country, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus railway stations.