Indian Railways to improve Kolkata-Gorakhpur journey; attaches extra AC-3 tier coaches with these trains

Indian Railways introduces additional AC 3-tier coaches to Purvanchal and other Express trains.

Indian Railways takes step to improve train journey experience between Kolkata and Gorakhpur! In India, train journeys are quite challenging. Due to various reasons such as unavailability of seats during vacation or festive period, waitlisted tickets, etc., passengers often find it difficult to get confirmed accommodation for travel. However, from now on travelling on Purvanchal Express and other Express trains would get a lot more comfortable as Indian Railways takes a step to cater to the extra rush of passengers. The national transporter recently introduced additional AC 3-tier coaches to Purvanchal and other Express trains.

According to a press release issued by Indian Railways, one additional AC 3-tier coach has been attached with train number 15047/15048 Kolkata – Gorakhpur – Kolkata Purvanchal Express, train number 15049/15050 Kolkata – Gorakhpur – Kolkata Express and train number 15051/15052 Kolkata – Gorakhpur – Kolkata Express. This has been done as a temporary measure to cater to more passengers travelling between Kolkata and Gorakhpur. Take a look at the schedule of these trains:

Train number 15047/15048 Kolkata – Gorakhpur – Kolkata Purvanchal Express with one additional AC 3-tier coach will run four days a week, leaving Gorakhpur from 24 November 2019 to 31 March 2020 and leaving Kolkata from 25 November 2019 to 31 March 2020 on its nominated days of run.

Train number 15049/15050 Kolkata – Gorakhpur – Kolkata Express with one additional AC 3-tier coach will run on bi-weekly basis, leaving Gorakhpur from 27 November 2019 to 28 March 2020 and leaving Kolkata from 27 November 2019 to 1 April 2020 on its nominated days of run.

Train number 15051/15052 Kolkata – Gorakhpur – Kolkata Express with one additional AC 3-tier coach will run on a weekly basis, leaving Gorakhpur from 28 November 2019 to 26 March 2020 and leaving Kolkata from 29 November 2019 to 27 March 2020 on its nominated days of run.