Indian Railways to help meet electricity demand! To prioritise coal transportation to power plants – A detailed report

Indian Railways has prioritized the transportation of coal to thermal power plants located across the country. The move aims to ensure the availability of coal to meet the projected demand by the power sector during the upcoming summer months.

In FY 2022-23, the railways transported 408 rakes of coal per day, which is an increase of 64 rakes on a daily basis from the previous fiscal. In the financial year 2021-22, the railways transported 344 rakes of coal per day.

Also Read: Southern Railway witnesses jump in passenger & freight traffic in FY 2022-23, outperforms last year’s revenue generation

Last month, the railways have loaded 426.3 rakes per day for powerhouses against 399 rakes per day in February 2022, which is an increase of 27.3 rakes.

The national transporter has agreed to provide 418 rakes to different subsidiaries of Coal India Limited (CIL), GSS, and captive blocks and also enhance the number of rakes in due course so that sufficient coal stock can be maintained at power plants.

The railways have also taken several initiatives to meet the projected demand for rakes.

Energy corridor:-

With an investment of one lakh crore ranging from more than 100 projects, the national transporter plans to make an Energy Corridor. The corridor will help with the smooth movement of rakes.

New tracks:-

In the current fiscal, the railways have set the target to commission 4,500 km of new lines, the majority of which is on coal-supplying routes. The move is expected to boost the turnaround of coal-carrying rakes.

Locomotives:-

In FY 2022-23 (up to February 2023), the railways have added 1,018 freight locomotives. In the next fiscal, the railways are likely to add more locomotives.

Also Read: ‘Hungry for Cargo’: Western Railway achieves THIS milestone in freight loading!

Wagons:-

During the period from April 2022 to January 2023, the railways have inducted 7,692 BOXNHL and 1,052 BOBRN wagons for coal transportation.

Earlier this week, Union Minister for Power RK Singh chaired a high-level meeting where he asked the power companies to ensure that there is no load-shedding during the summer months.