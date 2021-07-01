Indian Railways to extend run periodicity of several special trains; see list here

For any kind of information on these trains, passengers can call at RailMadad Helpline Number- 139 or visit Indian Railways website.
Extension of Special Trains: Good news for those who are planning a railway trip during the summer holidays. In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of run of many Summer and Festival Special train services. However, the national transporter has asked passengers to follow all the norms of the state and central governments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic including sanitization, social distancing, wearing masks, etc. at railway stations and inside trains while travelling. For any kind of information on these trains, passengers can call at RailMadad Helpline Number- 139 or visit Indian Railways website. Following is the list of Summer and Festival Special trains, which are being extended by the Northern Railway zone:
- Train Number 05063 Gorakhpur Junction – Panvel Summer Special extended up to 1 July 2021
- Train Number 05064 Panvel – Gorakhpur Junction Summer Special extended up to 2 July 2021
- Train Number 05301 Gorakhpur Junction – Bandra T. Summer Special extended up to 9 July 2021 and 16 July 2021
- Train Number 05302 Bandra T. – Gorakhpur Junction Summer Special extended up to 10 July 2021 and 17 July 2021
- Train Number 05195 Gorakhpur Junction – Anand Vihar T. Summer Special extended up to 1 July 2021 and 5 July 2021
- Train Number 05196 Anand Vihar T. – Gorakhpur Junction Summer Special extended up to 2 July 2021 and 6 July 2021
- Train Number 02238 Jammu Tawi – Varanasi Junction Festival Special extended up to 1 July 2021
- Train Number 04042 Dehradun – Delhi Junction Festival Special extended up to 1 July 2021
- Train Number 02232 Chandigarh – Lucknow Festival Special extended up to 1 July 2021
- Train Number 02447 Manikpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Festival Special extended up to 1 July 2021
- Train Number 04183 Tundla Junction – Delhi Junction Festival Special extended up to 3 July 2021
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.