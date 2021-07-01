Indian Railways to extend run periodicity of several special trains; see list here

Indian Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of run of many Summer and Festival Special train services.

Extension of Special Trains: Good news for those who are planning a railway trip during the summer holidays. In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of run of many Summer and Festival Special train services. However, the national transporter has asked passengers to follow all the norms of the state and central governments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic including sanitization, social distancing, wearing masks, etc. at railway stations and inside trains while travelling. For any kind of information on these trains, passengers can call at RailMadad Helpline Number- 139 or visit Indian Railways website. Following is the list of Summer and Festival Special trains, which are being extended by the Northern Railway zone: