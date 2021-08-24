Indian Railways to extend periodicity of several Festival Special Trains; check full list here

The national transporter has decided to extend the periodicity of several Festival Special train services.

Periodicity Extension of Festival Special Trains: Indian Railways to extend periodicity of Festival Specials! In a bid to provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience to passengers, the national transporter has decided to extend the periodicity of several Festival Special train services. According to the Northern Railway zone, railway passengers can contact RailMadad Helpline Number 139 or visit the web portal of Indian Railways or NTES app for any kind of information. Also, all those who wish to travel must follow all Covid-19 related guidelines and protocols issued by the Centre and state governments. Here is the list of trains, which are being extended: