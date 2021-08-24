Indian Railways to extend periodicity of several Festival Special Trains; check full list here

Railway passengers can contact RailMadad Helpline Number 139 or visit the web portal of Indian Railways or NTES app for any kind of information.
Periodicity Extension of Festival Special Trains: Indian Railways to extend periodicity of Festival Specials! In a bid to provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience to passengers, the national transporter has decided to extend the periodicity of several Festival Special train services. According to the Northern Railway zone, railway passengers can contact RailMadad Helpline Number 139 or visit the web portal of Indian Railways or NTES app for any kind of information. Also, all those who wish to travel must follow all Covid-19 related guidelines and protocols issued by the Centre and state governments. Here is the list of trains, which are being extended:
- Train Number 09027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Festival Special Express, running on a weekly basis (Saturday), has been extended up to 4 September 2021
- Train Number 09028 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus Festival Special Express, running on a weekly basis (Monday), has been extended up to 6 September 2021
- Train Number 09017 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Superfast Festival Special Express, running on a weekly basis (Wednesday), has been extended up to 1 September 2021
- Train Number 09018 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Superfast Festival Special Express, running on a weekly basis (Thursday), has been extended up to 2 September 2021
- Train Number 09313 Indore – Patna Festival Special Express (via Lucknow), running on bi-weekly basis (Monday, Wednesday), has been extended up to 1 September 2021
- Train Number 09314 Patna – Indore Festival Special Express (via Lucknow), running on bi-weekly basis (Wednesday, Friday), has been extended up to 3 September 2021
- Train Number 09321 Indore – Patna Festival Special Express (via Lucknow), running on a weekly basis (Saturday), has been extended up to 4 September 2021
- Train Number 09322 Patna – Indore Festival Special Express (via Lucknow), running on a weekly basis (Monday), has been extended up to 3 September 2021
- Train Number 09451 Gandhidham – Bhagalpur Festival Special Express (via Lucknow), running on a weekly basis (Friday), has been extended up to 3 September 2021
- Train Number 09452 Bhagalpur – Gandhidham Festival Special Express (via Lucknow), running on a weekly basis (Monday), has been extended up to 6 September 2021
