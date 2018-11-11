Indian Railways to export world-class DEMU rake to Sri Lanka! 10 facts about this swanky ‘Make in India’ train

According to ICF, the quality of the rake that is being exported to Sri Lanka is world-class and meets international standards.

Indian Railways is all set to export to Sri Lanka a state-of-the-art swanky and modern DEMU train! Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, this DEMU rake will be handed over to RITES on November 12. The first rake is part of an export order of 6 rakes of Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMU) to Sri Lanka. Each DEMU rake consists of 12 coaches – two driving power cars that have economy-class seating, two driving trailer coaches with economy seating, two air-conditioned chair cars, two business class chair cars that are similar to the first-class of suburban trains, and five economy-class coaches that are equivalent to second-class seating cars in suburban trains.

The DEMU rake is powered by a 1800 HP onboard engine and has a newly-designed stainless steel aerodynamic front end. Keeping in mind, Sri Lanka’s climate and railway lines along the coastal areas, ICF has made the coaches with stainless steel to prevent corrosion. Several of the major fittings on the train are also made of stainless steel. Also, special paint has been used on the bogies and under-frame to prevent corrosion. The exterior of the train has been given an anti-graffiti paint and the interiors boast of high grade FRP for durability.

According to ICF, the quality of the rake that is being exported to Sri Lanka is world-class and meets international standards. “We have exported to many countries in the past but there has always been criticism, sometimes about reliability, but mainly about poor exteriors and interiors, particularly when compared to our international competitors,” Sudhanshu Mani, GM of ICF told Financial Express Online. “The challenge this time was to not only provide a product that was reliable but also one that met the requirements of our customer in Sri Lanka in terms of exteriors and pleasing interiors,” he said. “We have already turned out such a DEMU rake for Indian Railways and if there is demand we are geared up to churn out more,” he added.

ICF says that the DEMU rake for Sri Lanka has several firsts – individually revolving seats and the individual audio controls for AC class passengers! While the AC 1st class coach will seat 52 passengers, Economy will seat 90, business class will seat 64 people. Below is the list of some of the salient features of this ‘Make in India’ DEMU for Sri Lanka:

1. Seats of Economy Class are of cushioned bench-type facing each other

2. Seats for the Business-class are individual cushioned seats with backrest able to recline, hand and headrests arranged in dual units all facing in the same direction.

3. AC chair car has been provided with rotatable seats

4. Two-flap Aluminium windows with glass lookout; vestibule sliding doors of aluminium with glass lookout

5. Modular toilets with air-assisted flushing

6. GPS-based passenger information LCD display indicating speed, location and announcement

7. Oscillating-type fans that will cover 3600 and wide air circulation

8. Aluminium extruded frame luggage racks with glass bottom

9. LED lighting suitable for operating voltage range of 70-130 V DC

10. Curtain rails for windows of AC coaches

As part of the order, ICF will manufacture 6 DEMU rakes consisting of 78 coaches in five variants. The order is being jointly executed by RITES and ICF under the India-Sri Lanka economic cooperation agreement.