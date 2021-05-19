Indian Railways to expand oxygen plant capacity across 86 hospitals

The Railways’ Oxygen Expresses have, till Tuesday, delivered 11,030 MT of liquid medical oxygen in more than 675 tankers to 13 states across the country and 175 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far.

The Railways is planning capacity expansion of its 86 hospitals across the country which have been identified as Covid hospitals by equipping them with oxygen plants. Hence, 86 Covid hospitals will have their own oxygen plants which would also usher in better infrastructure to handle medical emergencies.

Currently, four oxygen plants are functional, 52 are sanctioned and 30 are under various stages of processing. The national transporter will fast track the process to create 86 oxygen plants in its hospitals across India. “We plan to achieve this as quickly as possible. Work will start in June,” a Railways spokesperson said.

The move to upgrade oxygen plant facilities is a key aspect of the initiatives being launched in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 infections. As part of the process, the number of beds for Covid treatment have been increased from 2,539 to 6,972, invasive ventilators have been added and their number increased from 62 to 296 and efforts are being made to add critical medical equipment like BIPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders in Railways hospitals.

The Railways’ Oxygen Expresses have, till Tuesday, delivered 11,030 MT of liquid medical oxygen in more than 675 tankers to 13 states across the country and 175 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far.

According to the latest data, 3,794 MT of LMO has been supplied to Delhi, 521 MT to Maharashtra, 2,858 MT to Uttar Pradesh, 476 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 1,427 MT to Haryana, 40 MT to Rajasthan, 118 MT to Punjab and 200 MT of oxygen has been supplied to Uttarakhand. In southern India, 350 MT has been offloaded in Tamil Nadu, 118 MT in Kerala, 565 MT in Telangana and 480 MT in Karnataka.