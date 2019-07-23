Indian Railways to display information on rail bridges on newly launched portal Rail Drishti! Details here

Other such details related to rail bridges will be made available on the public domain. This initiative will ensure transparency and efficiency for the Indian Railways network.
Indian Railways takes another step to ensure transparency in its system! In a new development, the details regarding all the railway bridges across the country would be made available for people to access, through the newly launched digital portal ‘Rail Drishti’ dashboard. According to a recent PTI report, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the new Rail Drishti portal will very soon have information for all the 1-1.25 lakh railway bridges across the country. The portal will also carry all the prominent details of a bridge such as its year of manufacture, the year of its auditing and also about auditors, Goyal has said.
According to Goyal, the phone numbers of the auditors and the concerned officials might also be posted on the Rail Drishti dashboard and hence all the other such details related to rail bridges will be made available on the public domain. This initiative will ensure transparency and efficiency for the Indian Railways network. Here are a few important things that Indian Railway passengers must know about the Rail Drishti dashboard:
- Rail Drishti service category: It provides information such as the PNR (passenger name record) enquiry, tender enquiry, complaint enquiry, ODC enquiry, shramik enquiry as well as the FNR enquiry.
- The digital portal also gives information on the number of Mail/Express trains and the suburban trains which are running at the moment. A train search option has also been included to find the details of any desired train for the passengers very easily.
- In order to make the mechanism more transparent, the details on the passenger earnings, unreserved ticketing of suburban, non-suburban railways have also been made available. The digital portal also gives data on the expenditure (revenue) and the expenditure (works) of Indian Railways. It gives a highlight of the railway zone having the lowest percentage increase in revenue expenditure.
- The Rail Drishti dashboard also lists the achievements of the Railway Ministry, which includes the redevelopment of railway stations, electrification of the rail lines, signalling, cleanliness on railway tracks, catering and others. The state-wise information on the same is also made available on the portal.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.