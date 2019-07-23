Indian Railways to display information on rail bridges on newly launched portal Rail Drishti! Details here

Rail Drishti portal will very soon have information for all the 1-1.25 lakh railway bridges across the country

Indian Railways takes another step to ensure transparency in its system! In a new development, the details regarding all the railway bridges across the country would be made available for people to access, through the newly launched digital portal ‘Rail Drishti’ dashboard. According to a recent PTI report, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the new Rail Drishti portal will very soon have information for all the 1-1.25 lakh railway bridges across the country. The portal will also carry all the prominent details of a bridge such as its year of manufacture, the year of its auditing and also about auditors, Goyal has said.

According to Goyal, the phone numbers of the auditors and the concerned officials might also be posted on the Rail Drishti dashboard and hence all the other such details related to rail bridges will be made available on the public domain. This initiative will ensure transparency and efficiency for the Indian Railways network. Here are a few important things that Indian Railway passengers must know about the Rail Drishti dashboard: