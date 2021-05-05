Indian Railways to discontinue 16 special trains from May 7; See cancelled trains’ list

The national transporter has decided to discontinue some of the special trains due to poor patronisation till further advice.
Cancellation of Special Trains: Indian Railways has been running several special train services for passengers since last year when it suspended all passenger train services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some of these trains were running with low occupancy. Thus, the national transporter has decided to discontinue some of the special trains due to poor patronisation till further advice. According to a press release issued by Eastern Railways, 16 special trains are being discontinued with effect from 7 May 2021. Here is the list of special trains that are cancelled by the Eastern Railway zone due to poor patronisation:
Train Number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Special, running six days a week except for Sundays, have been cancelled