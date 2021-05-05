Indian Railways to discontinue 16 special trains from May 7; See cancelled trains’ list

16 special trains are being discontinued with effect from 7 May 2021.

Cancellation of Special Trains: Indian Railways has been running several special train services for passengers since last year when it suspended all passenger train services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some of these trains were running with low occupancy. Thus, the national transporter has decided to discontinue some of the special trains due to poor patronisation till further advice. According to a press release issued by Eastern Railways, 16 special trains are being discontinued with effect from 7 May 2021. Here is the list of special trains that are cancelled by the Eastern Railway zone due to poor patronisation:

Train Number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Special, running six days a week except for Sundays, have been cancelled

Train Number 02020 Ranchi – Howrah Special, running six days a week except for Sundays, have been cancelled

Train Number 02339 Howrah – Dhanbad Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 02340 Dhanbad – Howrah Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 03027 Howrah – Azimganj Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 03028 Azimganj – Howrah Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 03047 Howrah – Rampurhat Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 03048 Rampurhat – Howrah Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 03117 Kolkata – Lalgola Special, running on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, have been cancelled

Train Number 03118 Lalgola – Kolkata Special, running on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, have been cancelled

Train Number 03187 Sealdah – Rampurhat Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 03188 Rampurhat – Sealdah Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 03401 Bhagalpur – Danapur Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 03402 Danapur – Bhagalpur Special, running daily, have been cancelled

Train Number 03502 Asansol – Haldia Special, running six days a week except for Sundays, have been cancelled

Train Number 03501 Haldia – Asansol Special, running six days a week except for Sundays, have been cancelled