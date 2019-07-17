Indian Railways to construct 3rd line between Allahabad-Mughalsarai! Trains to speed up on Delhi-Howrah route

The central government said that the decision has been taken with an aim that project will help cope up with the future traffic and remove capacity constraints.

Indian Railways’ boost to rail connectivity between Allahabad Junction railway station (ALD) and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (DDU) formerly Mughalsarai Junction (MGS). In a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approval was given to construct a third railway line between two of iconic stations of not just Uttar Pradesh but also India. According to Indian Railways, the primary purpose of the third railway line between Allahabad and Mughalsarai is to ease traffic congestion on the busy Delhi-Howrah route.

Allahabad to Mughalsarai third Indian Railways line: Project details

The CCEA has given its approval to construct a 150 km-long third railway line between Allahabad and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. The estimated cost of the project stands at Rs 2649.44 crore. The Construction Organization of North Central will execute the project. The scheduled deadline of the project is 2023-24. This project between Allahabad Junction railway station and PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction will also generate direct employment during construction for around 36 lakh man-days.

“The existing lines between Allahabad Junction railway station and PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction have been witnessing overload. The move is to decongest the route. A Dedicated Freight Corridor will also be opened,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said while addressing media after the meeting.

The central government said that the decision has been taken with an aim that project will help cope up with the future traffic and remove capacity constraints. At present number of passenger and goods trains that run in this section exceed its capacity. This leads to heavy detention to trains. The central government stated that this project will enhance capacity and reduce detention. The construction of third line between Allahabad and Mughalsarai will also curb traffic congestion at Chheoki and Naini. This project will improve the punctuality of goods and passenger trains on vital route connecting Delhi.